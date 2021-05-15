Louis Reine was still buzzing several days after meeting President Joe Biden during his visit to Lake Charles on May 6 – not just because it was exciting to greet the president but because he pronounced the union leader’s name correctly.
“Joe Biden got it right the first time,” said Reine, when they met briefly before the formal event began.
Biden also got it right when he gave Reine a shout-out during his speech.
As the president of the Louisiana AFL-CIO, Reine is a fixture in state politics.
“But Bobby Jindal was here for eight years and couldn’t pronounced my name right,” said Reine. Jindal would pronounce it “Rain” or “Rainy.”
If you’re reading this, governor, it’s pronounced “Ren,” rhymes with “Ben.”