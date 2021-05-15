Plan to ban automatic deduction of public employee union dues clears House panel _lowres

AFL-CIO President Louis Reine fills in a "red card" in this file photo from 2015 signifying his opposition to legislation that would forbid state government from deducting dues from the paychecks of union members.

 Advocate Photo by MARK BALLARD

Louis Reine was still buzzing several days after meeting President Joe Biden during his visit to Lake Charles on May 6 – not just because it was exciting to greet the president but because he pronounced the union leader’s name correctly.

“Joe Biden got it right the first time,” said Reine, when they met briefly before the formal event began.

Biden also got it right when he gave Reine a shout-out during his speech.

As the president of the Louisiana AFL-CIO, Reine is a fixture in state politics.

“But Bobby Jindal was here for eight years and couldn’t pronounced my name right,” said Reine. Jindal would pronounce it “Rain” or “Rainy.”

If you’re reading this, governor, it’s pronounced “Ren,” rhymes with “Ben.”

Email Tyler Bridges at tbridges@theadvocate.com.

View comments