As Louisiana's first legislative session of 2021 comes to a close, here are a few of the biggest bills that did and did not pass through the house and senate.

The session closed Thursday night.

Here's what passed: 

  • Senate Bill 247, which details the framework of how Louisiana adults will be able to wager on sporting events – perhaps as early as football season. 
  • House Bill 652, which eliminates the possibility of jail time for possession of small amounts of marijuana.
  • House Bill 702, which will give St. Tammany Parish voters in October the choice to approve of a casino in Slidell. 
  • Senate Bill 10, which would made kindergarten mandatory in Louisiana. 
  • A package of bills that would allow voters decide on whether or not to give up a popular deduction on state taxes in exchange for being assessed at lower income tax rates. 
  • Legislation to stop accepting the federal $300-a-week boost to jobless benefits a month early. 
  • A bill that would gradually boost state aid for roads and bridges by about $300 million per year.
  • Legislation to centralize sales tax collections
  • A bill to boost the state’s unemployment benefits by $28 a week starting next year. 
  • Restore parole eligibility after 20 years and reaching 45 years old
  • A bill to allow survivors of sexual assault to terminate housing leases early

Here's what didn't pass: 

To see the full list of the 128 acts that were presented in the session, click here.

View comments