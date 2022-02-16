Calling his colleagues lazy and stupid, a veteran Republican lawmaker ripped into Louisiana’s House of Representatives in a speech Wednesday after his proposal to redraw the state’s Supreme Court map with an additional majority-Black district was tabled without debate.

State Rep. Barry Ivey, a third-term Central Republican, had prepared for a lively discussion Wednesday fully aware that he faced an uphill battle in securing the 70 votes needed to advance House Bill 22 out of the lower chamber.

But minutes after Ivey turned to the floor for questions, state Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington, motioned to table the bill, and in a 53-43 vote, the House opted to end debate and sideline the proposal.

Ivey, taking a moment of personal privilege, launched into a broadside against the Legislature – an institution he’s served in since 2013.

“This is Louisiana,” Ivey said. “This is how we do things.”

“We squash debate. We don’t debate issues. We have everything pre-planned and organized. We’ve got the political machines operating full throttle every time,” he added.

Ivey’s proposal sought to redraw Louisiana’s seven Supreme Court districts to create two seats where Black voters could elect their candidate of choice, up from one in the current configuration. Given that roughly 33% of Louisiana’s population is Black, Ivey said it’s common sense to make two of seven districts – or 28% – majority-Black.

Lawmakers aren’t required to update the state’s Supreme Court map before the redistricting session ends this week. Unlike other maps, changes to the high court’s district lines require a two-thirds vote from both chambers. For decades, the Legislature has pushed off the task.

The court’s current boundaries were drawn in 1997 – using data from the 1990 Census – and include significant population disparities, with as few as 477,000 people in the New Orleans-based district and nearly 839,000 in the Baton Rouge-based district.

Courts have ruled the judicial branch isn’t subject to the one-man, one-vote principle, which requires legislative districts have roughly equal populations. But given that judges in Louisiana are elected, population disparities among the high court’s districts give voters varying levels of influence depending on where they live.

Known for his independent streak, Ivey is the only Republican lawmaker to file maps of any kind throughout the three-week redistricting session that boost Black representation. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, said Monday he was “heartened” to see the bill.

Another proposal, Senate Bill 15, authored by state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, would redraw the state Supreme Court map to equalize district populations, while maintaining a single majority-Black seat. That measure advanced without objection from the House & Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday and is scheduled to come up for a vote in the House on Thursday. Two bills from Rep. Wilford Carter, D-Lake Charles, with two majority Black districts, advanced out of committee but cannot be debated until Friday.

The head of the House Democratic Caucus, state Rep. Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport, said unless significant changes are made, Democrats won’t support Hewitt’s bill. Republicans hold 68 seats in the House and on a party line vote, would need at least two of 33 Democrats or three no-party lawmakers to join them to send the measure to the governor’s desk.

During a committee hearing Wednesday morning, Ivey suggested Hewitt’s proposal would run afoul of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits diluting minority voting power. He noted that the existing majority-Black district was created only after the courts intervened.

“I feel as a policymaker, history is repeating itself, that we are absolutely content with allowing the courts to make the decision and ultimately make us do what we can do,” Ivey said.

After his proposal was squashed on the House floor, Ivey lit into his colleagues.

“The people will just continue to get by here in Louisiana because we’re too stupid to work together,” Ivey said.

“I’ve told people this institution is the laziest group of people I’ve ever worked with because it’s true. Because we’ve got problems everywhere and we don’t want to solve them,” he added.

Ivey said the Legislature only pretends to care about the people of Louisiana.

“You look at every bill that passed in this last year, what you’ll find is if it wasn’t backed by deep-pocket, corporate special interests, it didn’t have much of shot,” he said.

The third-term Republican added that lawmakers are too busy playing politics instead of focusing on what matters.

“Politics is the distraction in our nation and in the state. And what’s the price that we pay? Our children’s future.” Ivey said.

“We’re content with that because it’s about me. It’s about my district. It’s about keeping the status quo. That’s the most failed status quo in the nation because we don’t want to upset the apple cart,” he added.

After Ivey left the lectern, state Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, took the floor to say it’s all part of the redistricting process.

“Life does not give you what you want. It gives you what you deserve,” Harris said.

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, followed Harris to thank Ivey for his comments. She railed against the Legislature for blocking debate on Ivey’s proposal – and killing proposals from Democrats in committee before they could be discussed on the floor.

“I do believe this process is tainted,” Marcelle said.

Voting to end debate on redrawing Supreme Court districts (53): Speaker Schexnayder, Reps Adams, Amedee, Bacala, Bagley, Beaullieu, Carrier, Crews, Davis, DeVillier, DuBuisson, Echols, Edmonds, Edmonston, Emerson, Farnum, Firment, Fontenot, Frieman, Geymann, Harris, Hodges, Hollis, Horton, Huval, Illg, M. Johnson, Kerner, Mack, McCormick, McFarland, McMahen, Miguez, G. Miller, Mincey, Muscarello, Orgeron, C. Owen, R. Owen, Pressly, Riser, Romero, Schamerhorn, Schlegel, Seabaugh, St. Blanc, Tarver, Thomas, Turner, Villio, Wheat, Wright and Zeringue.

Voting against tabling HB22 (43): Reps Bishop, Bourriaque, Boyd, Brass, Brown, Bryant, Carpenter, W. Carter, Cormier, Coussan, Cox, Duplessis, Fisher, Freeman, Freiberg, Glover, Goudeau, Green, Hilferty, Hughes, Ivey, Jefferson, Jenkins, T. Johnson, Jordan, LaCombe, Landry, Larvadain, Lyons, Magee, Marcelle, Marino, McKnight, D. Miller, Newell, Phelps, Pierre, Selders, Stagni, Stefanski, Thompson, White and Willard.

Not Voting (8): Reps Butler, R. Carter, Deshotel, Gadberry, Gaines, Garofalo, Moore and Nelson.