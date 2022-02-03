Republican lawmakers on Thursday detailed their opposition to creating a second majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana, amid threats from civil rights groups that failing to boost minority representation could result in costly litigation.
State Senator Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican and chair of the upper chamber’s redistricting committee, said it isn’t possible to draw two majority-Black districts with substantial enough margins in either seat to ensure that minority voters would have the opportunity to elect their candidate of choice.
“You could potentially risk not having a minority elected to either one,” Hewitt argued.
But a coalition of civil rights groups said that’s not true.
They hired experts to analyze Louisiana’s racial voting patterns across several past elections and determined that there are at least half a dozen ways to draw a congressional map with two Black-opportunity districts. Several versions of those proposals were introduced by Senate Democrats.
Michael Pernick, an attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, encouraged Hewitt and her colleagues to retain their own expert to conduct such an analysis, calling it a “best practice” in other states.
The battle over redrawing Louisiana’s six congressional districts is expected to attract the most attention over the next three weeks, as the Legislature navigates a special redistricting session to craft new district lines for 105 state representatives, 39 state senators, 8 state school board members, five state utility regulators, and, perhaps, seven state Supreme Court justices.
With 33% of Louisiana’s population identifying as Black, Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, has said it’s only fair that two of the state's six congressional districts include a majority of Black voters.
But with control of Congress hanging in the balance, Republican lawmakers in Louisiana are unlikely on their own to draw a second majority-Black district, which almost certainly would elect a Democrat.
However, approving a map without two majority-Black districts would likely violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, civil rights groups have warned, and could lead to “costly and unnecessary litigation.”
Last week, a federal court in Alabama blocked that state’s congressional map after lawmakers packed Black voters into one of seven congressional districts. The three-judge panel – which included two appointees of former President Donald Trump – determined the configuration likely violated federal law prohibiting minority vote dilution. Similar challenges are ongoing in Texas and North Carolina.
Against that backdrop, Hewitt on Thursday presented Senate Bill 5, which makes relatively minor changes to the existing congressional configuration and maintains the status quo of one majority-Black district, stretching from New Orleans East to north Baton Rouge.
Hewitt argued that just because Louisiana’s population is one-third Black, doesn’t mean Black voters have a right to elect one-third of the state’s congressional seats. She cited a clause in Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act which states that “nothing in this section establishes a right to have members of a protected class elected in numbers equal to their proportion in the population.”
Creating a second majority-Black district, Hewitt argued, would result in two districts where Black voters make-up only a slim majority. If Black voters don’t turnout at election time in sufficient enough numbers, she said they could risk having their voice overshadowed by White voters.
“I think it would be a failure on the part of the Legislature to create two minority districts of such low (minority) voting-age population that you would be at risk of not allowing the minority to elect a candidate of their choice,” Hewitt said.
Hewitt said a district needs to be about 58% Black to ensure that Black voters can elect their candidate of choice.
But Pernick, the NAACP attorney, said when evaluating whether a majority-minority district will perform, you don’t look at a “racial benchmark.” Instead, you look at actual election results.
For example, if you look at the 2018 election for Secretary of State, there was a clear candidate preferred by minority voters. If you plug those results into the majority-Black congressional districts that the NAACP proposed, the candidate would have received between 64 and 71 percent of the vote, said Pernick from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Inc.
“We are comfortable and confident that these two majority-Black districts would perform by overwhelming margins based on the elections we analyzed,” he said.
State Sen. Cleo Fields, a Baton Rouge Democrat, presented three proposals Thursday for creating a second majority-Black district. A former member of Congress himself, Fields noted that the vast majority of congressmen in Louisiana’s history have been White.
Louisiana has elected more than 200 people to represent the state in the U.S. House and Senate. "Only five have been Black,” Fields said. “In short, Louisiana elects more White congressman in one year than they have elected Black congressmen in a lifetime.”
Other maps were introduced by state Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, and Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco.
Most of the proposals offered by Senate Democrats group Black voters in north Baton Rouge and north Lafayette in with the parishes along the Mississippi River to create a majority-Black 5th Congressional District.
Such a configuration would jeopardize the chance that first-term Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Start, has at getting reelected, underscoring why GOP legislative leaders aren’t interested in advancing plans with two majority-Black districts.
Hewitt said Thursday that she’s committed to complying with the Voting Rights Act. On Friday, the Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee is expected to vote on the proposed congressional districts, alongside similarly contentious state Senate maps.
“I recognize the importance of the Voting Rights Act,” Hewitt said. “And having minorities represented at all levels of government.”