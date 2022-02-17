The Louisiana Legislature is primed to end its special redistricting session on Friday with lawmakers planning to vote on all of the six maps before them.
All were designed to re-elect as many incumbents as possible and cement Republican majorities for the next decade.
Legislative leaders expect legislators to approve new maps for the state’s six-member congressional delegation, the 105-member House, the 39-member House, the five-member Public Service Commission, and the eight seats on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The biggest question mark is whether lawmakers will approve remapping the seven-member Louisiana Supreme Court. Doing that requires reaching a two-thirds threshold of 70 votes in the House and 26 in the Senate, while passing the other five maps requires only 53 votes in the House and 20 in the Senate.
In each case, each chamber has to approve an identical map.
State Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma and the speaker pro tem, was asked what to expect on Friday. “It’ll be a little chaotic as always,” he said. “But I think it’s going to go relatively smoothly.”
If there’s an unexpected problem on Friday, lawmakers still have until 6 p.m. on Sunday to complete their work before they have to adjourn the special session. They could also take up any redistricting bills during the regular session that begins on March 14.
All of the new districts would take effect in time for next year’s elections and remain in place until the next redistricting effort in 10 years.
Since lawmakers convened on Feb. 1, the biggest public fights have involved Republicans rebuffing the attempts of Black Democrats to create more Black-majority districts. The behind-the-scenes fights have involved members of the same party trying to secure the most favorable boundaries, at the expense of adjacent districts, to ensure re-election.
Lawmakers on Thursday were ironing out the remaining differences between the House and Senate over the congressional maps. The differences involve which members of Congress would represent Union, Rapides, Jefferson Davis and St. Mary parishes.
The House has approved its version on a 70-33 vote, while the Senate has yet to vote on a congressional map.
Whichever map lawmakers approve will maintain the current make-up of the congressional delegation, which has five Republicans and one Democrat. Republicans rejected repeated efforts by Black lawmakers to create a second Black-majority district in Louisiana.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has publicly supported Black lawmakers but has not said whether he would veto the congressional map that emerges.
An outside group is likely to challenge that map in federal court, arguing that the state’s 33% Black population requires two Black-majority seats.
Lawmakers appear poised to approve new maps for the House and Senate without much fuss, although there could be a fight over the exact boundaries in the House for several Senate districts in Acadiana.
The House has already passed its map with 82 votes, while the Senate approved its version with 27 votes.
Each new map would move one district from northwest Louisiana to account for the population loss there over the past decade and the corresponding gain in the south. The new Senate district would be north of Lake Pontchartrain, while the new House district would be in the Mid-City neighborhood of New Orleans.
Under the new boundaries, Republicans would maintain their huge advantage in the Legislature. Republicans currently hold 27 Senate seats compared to 12 for Democrats, and in the House there are 68 Republicans, 34 Democrats and three no-party members.
The new map for the utility-regulating Public Service Commission mostly keeps the current boundaries, with four Republicans and one Democrat.
The new boundaries also mostly maintain the current lines for BESE, which has six Republicans and two Democrats.
It appears likely that lawmakers will fail to redraw the Supreme Court’s lines on Friday. The Senate approved its version, 27-12, along partisan lines. The House has not approved a Supreme Court remap.