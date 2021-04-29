House Education Committee Chairman Ray Garofalo, who is embroiled in controversy, sent a blistering response to the president of the New Orleans City Council over criticism of his bill to curb the teaching of "divisive concepts" in Louisiana colleges.

"Quite frankly I am disappointed that a person with your legislative and life experience would respond to and embrace unfounded accusations against anyone without investigating the facts surrounding said accusations," Garofalo said in his message dated April 29 to Helena Moreno, who leads the council and is a former state House member.

"Your letter significantly adds to the misinformation campaign that is occurring and distracts from the primary focus of the bill – to provide a discrimination free learning environment that provides equal opportunity for all students, regardless of race or background," the Chalmette Republican wrote.

"The tenor or your letter clearly displays that either you did not investigate said facts or you chose to ignore them. Having worked with you for many years in the legislature, I will choose to believe the former. I am additionally disappointed that after working together with you and at least one of your colleagues, that no one attempted to contact me directly regarding your confusion," he said.

Garofalo is under fire because of a five-hour hearing Tuesday on his bill that he said was aimed at preventing colleges from using classrooms as biased political platforms on racism, sexism and other volatile topics.

Moreno and others blasted Garofalo's bill in a message Wednesday, calling it racist and sexist.

"This type of legislation would intentionally stunt the educational growth of generations of Louisiana’s elementary and secondary school students, as well as university scholars, using Orwellian means to ban trainings or instruction on the existence and prevalence of systemic racism and sexism throughout our nation’s history and within all facets of society today," Moreno and other council members wrote.

"To be clear: this amounts to a state-sanctioned muzzle on the freedom to teach the realities of white

supremacy, racism, and sexism," they wrote.

"Young and developing minds deserve an education that is honest with them and allows for growth and repair. They deserve an opportunity to address more complex issues like the inequities that exist when different communities interface with the criminal justice system, access health care,

try to find a job that pays a living wage with benefits, and the list goes on."

The Legislative Black Caucus on Wednesday urged House Speaker Clay Schexnayrder, R-Gonzales, to remove Garofalo as chairman of the education panel.

Caucus members met with the speaker Thursday but talks continue, officials said.

The 37-member Legislative Black Caucus is a key voting bloc, and anger over the Garofalo episode could cripple the chances for the passage of key bills in both chambers.

Garofalo was in the House chamber for Thursday's gathering before the Legislature breaks for the week.

The controversial legislation is technically alive but for all practical purposes is dead because of controversy surrounding the measure.

A wide range of opponents spent hours denouncing the proposal Tuesday.

One exchange during Tuesday's committee hearing on slavery caused Twitter to light up.

Garofalo said Tuesday there could be a classroom discussion of slavery, for instance.

"You can talk about everything dealing with slavery. The good. The bad. The ugly."

Said Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie: "There is no good to slavery, though."

Replied Garofalo: "You are right. I didn't mean to imply that. And don't believe that."

Critics said the lawmaker implied there were positive aspects of slavery.

Garofalo called the suggestion farfetched, and in remarks to the House on Wednesday urged colleagues to talk to him if they had concerns.

