Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday vetoed two bills that would allow students to leave public schools and take the $5,400 in annual state aid with them to attend private schools or to pursue other education options.
They were among 17 bills vetoed.
One of the measures, House Bill 194, would apply to children with exceptionalities.
The other plan, Senate Bill 203, would aid second and third-grade students reading below grade level.
Backers said both bills would give parents new options to help struggling students if they believed the public schools were not doing the job.
Edwards used the same language to veto both proposals.
He said the bills do not set up accounts for parents to save money for education and that the change would potentially divert money from Louisiana's $4 billion funding source for public schools, called the Minimum Foundation Program.
Edwards telegraphed his concerns about both bills during a press conference moments after the 2022 regular legislative session ended on June 6.
The governor noted at the time that, going back to his time as a House member, he has not backed efforts to use tax dollars for students to attend private schools.
Both bills would allow certain families to set up education savings accounts.
Backers noted that the accounts are legal in eight states.
Groups that backed the bills blasted the vetoes.
Daniel Erspamer, CEO for The Pelican Institute for Public Policy, said the bills "would help get our kids into schools that best fit their needs so they can have bright futures."
"Although the governor has made clear he wants to fund systems instead of our kids we will continue to work to ensure every kid has the chance to succeed in the classroom," Erspamer said in a statement.
In a tweet, Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, called the veto of the bill that applied to exceptional students disgraceful.
"There's no valid reason to punish certain families w special needs children who simply want choice/input on how state dollars will be spent to educate their kids," Waguespack wrote.
Critics called the accounts another form of vouchers, which allow students in low-income families to attend private schools at state expense.
They also said the new rules would most benefits families with means because the $5,400 in annual state aid would not be enough for students to pay for private school tuition and other education expenses.
Edwards also vetoed several bills touted as crime-fighting measures.
One of the plans, House Bill 99, would establish the crime of resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Edwards said the change would backtrack on sweeping changes in criminal law approved by the Legislature in 2017.
The governor vetoed Senate Bill 304, which would decrease the rate at which a sentence could be shortened for anyone convicted in the death of a peace officer or first responder killed in the line of duty.
Edwards said the legislation would treat those convicted of the crime of negligence the same as those convicted of an intentional crime.
He vetoed House Bill 103, which required anyone over the age of 17 convicted of the production of methamphetamine to register with local law enforcement.
Edwards said the focus should be treatment, not putting a "scarlet letter" on someone for one drug offense.
The governor also struck down House Bill 54, which would create the crime of discrimination based on vaccination status by prohibiting efforts to keep the unvaccinated out of government offices or schools.
Edwards said the legislation "seeks to undermine public confidence in safe and effective vaccines."
Check back with The Advocate for more details.