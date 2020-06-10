Only days after they ousted him, state legislative leaders indicated Wednesday they want to move quickly to replace a key legislative staffer whose office plays a critical role in determining the fate of a bill by estimating its cost.
Along with naming a new director, the Republicans who oversee the Louisiana Legislature said they want the Legislative Fiscal Office to adopt a controversial economic model known as dynamic scoring that conservatives favor. Dynamic scoring can be used to reduce the estimated cost of a tax cut by predicting that it will generate a burst of investment that will produce more tax revenue.
“You can look at a glass as being half-full or half-empty,” Cortez said in an interview Wednesday, referring to dynamic scoring or what he calls “dynamic fiscal notes.”
“I’d like to include information that shows the glass is half-full. I’m interested in seeing more information, not less.”
Cortez added that he wants the Legislative Fiscal Office to continue producing impartial estimates, but he said some colleagues believe the office sometimes produces high cost estimates to sink bills.
“We want them to be an independent agency,” he said.
Cortez made his comments a day after The Advocate/Times Picayune reported that he and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, had informed John Carpenter, who has headed the Legislative Fiscal Office for eight years, that he will be replaced after the special legislative session ends at the end of June.
Carpenter, 73, had been planning to remain another year or so to ensure a smooth succession.
The suddenness of the move – which came three weeks after several senators blasted an unfavorable cost estimate on a bill sought by the oil and gas industry – prompted speculation that Republican legislative leaders want to hire someone who will produce cost estimates that are more favorable for conservative policies.
Legislative leaders plan to interview applicants at public hearings as soon as Wednesday, state Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, said in an interview. The Legislature will begin advertising the position on its web pages within a day, he added.
State law requires the House Appropriations Committee; the Senate Finance Committee, which White chairs; plus the full House and the full Senate to approve the new appointee while the Legislature is in session. The new fiscal officer must have a college degree, “with training in fiscal matters or ... at least ten years experience in fiscal affairs of the state.”
The quick time frame has fed conjecture that legislative leaders want the new fiscal officer to be a former lawmaker.
Cortez said he had sounded out Joel Robideaux, who served in the state House for 12 years and then spent four years as the mayor-president of Lafayette Parish before not seeking re-election last year.
“I have no interest at all,” Robideaux said when reached by telephone Wednesday. “No chance. None.”
“I like what I’m doing now,” he added, mentioning that he performs financial consulting and accounting work for Summit Financial Wealth Advisors.
Besides dynamic scoring, White said he would like the cost estimates produced by the Legislative Fiscal Office’s 17-member staff – known as “fiscal notes” – to contain information on how a bill with a hefty price tag might also include possible proposals to offset costs through spending cuts.
White said a number of legislators have expressed interest in adding dynamic scoring to the fiscal notes analysis.
The federal Joint Tax Committee uses dynamic scoring in predicting the cost of certain kinds of tax cuts.
For example, dynamic scoring indicated that the major tax cut in 2017 approved by President Donald Trump and Congress would cost $1.1 trillion over the next decade. Traditional estimates, which did not build in expectations that the cuts will generate sharply increased economic activity, put the cost at $1.5 trillion.
Stephen Sheffrin, a professor of economics at Tulane and the executive director of the university’s Murphy Institute, said he has no problem with dynamic scoring as long as it is based on a variety of economic models and doesn’t automatically assume too many benefits from cutting taxes.
“The Legislative Fiscal Office would have to invest in resources and spend time getting it right in how to apply it,” Sheffrin said.