A bill that would allow student athletes at LSU and elsewhere to make money from their name and likeness won approval Thursday in the Senate Education Committee.

The measure, Senate Bill 60, cleared the panel without objection.

It next faces action in the full Senate.

"It protects the schools, it protects the athletes," said Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero and sponsor of the legislation.

"It is something we need to do," Connick added.

The action comes at a time when other states are enacting similar measures and the U. S. Congress is considering doing the same.

Backers say the move is long overdue, especially since colleges often make millions of dollars based on the performance of athletes who are barred from profiting from their success.

Critics contend new policies could dampen intercollegiate athletics and set off bidding wars among schools offering lucrative financial deals.

Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, and others on the committee questioned whether Louisiana is moving too fast, and risks incurring the wrath of the NCAA.

"I am going to live on faith that we can survive this thing and the NCAA is not going to come down and crush us," said Sen. Robert Mills, R-Minden and a member of the committee.

"I support the bill and am scared to death," Mills said.

