With a coalition of lawmakers not normally on the same side, the Louisiana House on Monday shot down an effort to ask statewide voters to end future governors’ ability to line-item vetoes in future budget bills.
House Bill 179 asks for a proposed amendment vote on Oct. 14, 2023, to end the practice.
State Rep. Mark Wright, the Covington Republican sponsoring the legislation, said Louisiana remains mired in the lowest ranks in most of the quality-of-life indicators. Since taking a seat in the House, much of the conversation has been about how gubernatorial power over time hasn’t achieved the goals the state needs and legislators need to take a stronger hand to make things better. The removal of the line-term veto would go a long way to accomplishing those goals, he said.
Lawmakers already have sent House Bill 1 and the other appropriations bills to Gov. John Bel Edwards knowing that the legal timeline should require the governor to deliver his line-vetoes while legislators are still in session, which adjourns June 6.
Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, pointed out that if approved by the voters, it wouldn’t take effect until the next governor takes office. “This governor will have line-item veto until he leaves office,” Bacala said.
About 44 governors have the ability to line-item veto in one way or another, noted Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport.
A governor usually lets the budget process pass during a session, allowing legislators to craft the money bills as they want, Seabaugh said. The governor steps in to cross out the appropriations of which he or she doesn’t approve. If a governor’s only option is to veto budget bills in their entirety, the administration will become intimately involved in every appropriation, he said.
“The governor is going to be involved in every step of the process,” Seabaugh said. “It’s going to make the budget process a nightmare.”
State Rep. Robby Carter, D-Amite, came to the podium next to also argue strongly against the measure. He and Seabaugh are on the opposite sides of the political and legal spectrum. But they agree on this issue.
Carter argued that removing the line-item veto would allow a mere majority of the chamber to dictate the state’s spending practices.
“I don’t want 53 running this House. I want 70,” said Carter
“Something has got to be said when Rep. Carter, Rep. Seabaugh, and myself all agree,” said Republican Central Rep. Barry Ivey.
Wright quipped, “Glad I could bring together such diverse talent in this room to oppose this.”
The House voted 52-46. As a constitutional amendment, HB179 needed 70 votes to win approval and progress to the state Senate. Wright could bring the legislation back up for another vote. The session must adjourn in two weeks.
Voting to ask voters to eliminate line-item vetoes (52): Speaker Schexnayder, Reps Amedee, Bacala, Bagley, Beaullieu, Bishop, Bourriaque, Butler, Carrier, Coussan, Crews, Davis, DeVillier, DuBuisson, Echols, Edmonds, Edmonston, Emerson, Farnum, Fontenot, Frieman, Geymann, Goudeau, Green, Hilferty, Hodges, Hollis, Horton, Illg, M. Johnson, Mack, Magee, McCormick, McKnight, Miguez, G. Miller, Mincey, Muscarello, Nelson, Orgeron, C. Owen, Pressly, Romero, Schamerhorn, Schlegel, St. Blanc, Stefanski, Tarver, Thomas, Turner, Villio and Wright.
Voting against HB179 (46): Reps Adams, Boyd, Brass, Brown, Bryant, Carpenter, R. Carter, W. Carter, Cormier, Deshotel, Duplessis, Firment, Fisher, Freeman, Freiberg, Gadberry, Gaines, Garofalo, Harris, Hughes, Huval, Ivey, Jefferson, Jenkins, Jordan, Kerner, LaCombe, LaFleur, Landry, Larvadain, Lyons, Marino, McFarland, McMahen, D. Miller, Newell, Phelps, Pierre, Riser, Seabaugh, Selders, Stagni, Thompson, White, Willard and Zeringue.
Not Voting (7): Reps Cox, Glover, T. Johnson, Marcelle, Moore, R. Owen and Wheat.