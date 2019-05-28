Louisiana House Speaker Taylor Barras, who led the Legislature’s lower chamber amid repeated budget crises after winning a rare contested election for the speaker’s gavel, bid farewell to his fellow lawmakers Tuesday.
The New Iberia Republican, who beat out Gov. John Bel Edwards’ preferred candidate for speaker in 2016, is term-limited after first being elected to the House in 2007. He held the position as House speaker amid a tumultuous four years marked by billion-dollar budget shortfalls before a compromise tax deal was struck last year.
“These sessions were long,” Barras said in a farewell speech on the House floor Tuesday afternoon. “They were tedious and oftentimes unpleasant but they were important to Louisiana’s future.”
Barras, a market president for Lafayette-based IberiaBank, said he will return to his role for the bank full-time. He said he was “greatly encouraged” to run for office by IberiaBank President and CEO Daryl Byrd and board chair Bill Fenstermaker.
He was the third Republican to serve as Louisiana speaker since reconstruction, after switching parties from Democratic to Republican in 2011.
The speaker thanked a long list of staff, lawmakers and former members, along with family and friends who gathered in the audience. He recalled being influenced politically by his father, who served five terms as Iberia Parish assessor.
“Our jobs aren’t easy,” Barras said. “They’re so important to our people back home. … just don’t forget the people that sent you here.”
House GOP chair Lance Harris presented Barras with a plaque on behalf of the Legislature’s caucus chairs, called him “one of the most even-tempered strong men I’ve ever seen” while holding the gavel during 11 sessions over four years.