A bill by the deposed chairman of the House Education Committee touted as a way to end the "indoctrination" of public school students on race and other issues was killed Tuesday by the committee.

A motion to shelve the legislation involuntarily, which ends any chances for passage, won committee approval without objection.

A second measure on race -- House Bill 747 -- suffered the same fate shortly afterwards.

Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, sponsor of both bills, ignited a political firestorm last year with his comments about slavery that eventually led to him being removed as chairman of the panel.

Garofalo's latest proposal -- House Bill 1014 -- would ban schools from teaching that one race is superior or inferior; that students bear any "collective guilt" because of past actions by members of the same race or that the United States is "inherently racist."

He said schools are meant to instill students with basic skills.

"They are not set up to indoctrinate them into a political way of thinking," Garofalo told the committee.

He added later, "Accurate history. Not politically-biased history."

But the measure sparked widespread opposition from the NAACP, the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, two members of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and others.

Mike McClanahan, president of the state NAACP, said he appears at the State Capitol when a Garofalo bill is being heard.

"I can assure you it is going to bring contention and it should be in the trash," McClanahan said.

Critics repeatedly pressed Garofalo to spell out how students are being led astray today.

Garofalo said he has gotten "hundreds" of complaints from parents, students and others.

"Yes this is actually going on in Louisiana schools," he said.

"The problem I have is those individuals are all terrified that they will receive retribution from their school systems, from their peers, from anyone else associated with their schools if I name them."

House Education Committee Chairman Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, said a 2015 state law gives the Legislature and governor the ability to step in if there are questionable school standards.

"We have tried to cut down on the Legislature trying to dictate curriculum," Harris said.

Rep. Patrick Jefferson, D-Homer, vice-chairman of the panel, also questioned the need for the bill.

"The question I want you to respond to is why not let the teachers teach?" Jefferson asked.

Preston Castille, a member of BESE, noted that the board recently approved new social studies standards.

"I think it is going to work. I think it is balanced. I think that this legislation is unfortunate and I hope you reject it."

BESE member Belinda Davis also criticized the measure.

"This legislation literally prohibits discussion about anything and everything government does," Davis said.

Garofalo got embroiled in controversy last year during discussion of his bill that he said would prevent the teaching of "divisive concepts" in colleges on race and other issues.

At one point he said a hypothetical classroom discussion could include students talking about "the good, the bad, the ugly" of slavery.

The lawmaker quickly corrected himself on any suggestion that there was "good" connected with slavery.

However, the comment quickly went viral, attracting criticism from The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, Gov. John Bel Edwards and others.

