Louisianans for Prison Alternatives rallied Monday on the steps of the State Capitol.
The group is pushing House Bill 518, which is scheduled to be heard Tuesday in the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice Committee. The measure would remove nonviolent offenses from the state’s Habitual Offender Statute, helping to prevent people from being condemned to extreme prison sentences for minor offenses.
“We need to put in place policies that give hope to our people,” said Rep. Randal Gaines, the LaPlace Democrat who is sponsoring HB518. “We have to address the problems, not the consequences.”
LPA is a statewide coalition that brings together a diverse group from crime survivors to formerly incarcerated people to community advocates.