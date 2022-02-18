A new map for the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education won final approval Friday morning when the House endorsed changes made by the Senate 71-28.

The measure, House Bill 3, is sponsored by Rep. Polly Thomas, R-Metairie.

It also mirrors most of the Senate version of new BESE boundaries, which was sponsored by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette and Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge.

The revamped boundaries retain two majority-minority districts.

The chief controversy around the issue was whether to add a third majority-minority district, which means one where Black residents, who are a minority in Louisiana, make up a majority of the district.

Democrat backers of that addition were unable to muster the votes in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said earlier this week he would not lose sleep over a new map that does not add a third majority-minority district, which means a veto is unlikely.

Thomas said the plan keeps 51 parishes whole, which is significant since 61 of the state's 64 school systems follow parish boundaries.

She said District 1, which is held by BESE President Jim Garvey, was tweaked to more evenly divide the district between the north and south shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

Also, the highly-ranked Zachary School District will be contained in one BESE district -- District 6.

BESE sets policies for about 690,000 public school students.

The new boundaries apply to all eight of the board's elected members.

Three others are named by the governor.

The two majority-minority districts are held by Preston Castille, of Baton Rouge, and Kira Orange Jones, of New Orleans.

One of Edwards' three appointees is a Black educator, which means three of 11 BESE members are Black men and women.

Garvey said earlier that BESE members were generally content with today's boundaries.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.