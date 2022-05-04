The same Louisiana House committee that defeated legislation to limit life without parole sentences, minutes later approved a bill that would charge women who terminate their pregnancies with murder.
House Bill 813 also would allow Louisiana to disregard the U.S. Supreme Court decisions with which legislators don’t agree.
The House Committee for the Administration of Criminal Justice voted 7-2 to advance the legislation that would immediately ban abortions – and not wait for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v Wade.
“This is a bill to immediately end abortion in the state of Louisiana. No compromises. No more waiting,” testified Pastor Brian Gunter, of the First Baptist Church in Livingston.
If Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, what would happen in Louisiana — and how soon?
The high court appears to be headed towards overturning the 1973 Roe v Wade decision that for nearly 50 years have allowed women to terminate pregnancies, according to the leak of a Supreme Court opinion draft. But its final decision is not expected until around the end of June.
“We cannot wait for the Supreme Court to confirm that innocent babies have a right to life in Louisiana,” said Rep. Danny McCormick, the Oil City Republican who sponsored House Bill 813.
HB813 would redefine a “person” as “including a human being from the moment of fertilization.” The measure, which would be in the laws regarding homicides, calls for prosecutions of people who commit homicides and assaults on others, who with the change brought about by the bill would now include unborn children.
“What criminal laws protect your life from homicide, from the moment of fertilization those laws should equally protect all persons in this state, born and unborn,” said Bradley Pierce, an attorney who is executive director of the nonprofit Foundation to Abolish Abortion, in Liberty Hill, Texas.
With abortion access in jeopardy, women of color have most to lose in Louisiana, Mississippi
The hearing room was packed with supporters wearing t-shirts with Christian sayings and was frequently interrupted with vocal expressions backing points made. The legislation was supported by the state organization that oversees more than 1,500 Southern Baptist churches.
Committee Chair Joe Marino, No Party-Gretna, said he separates the subject matter from what a bill actually says when he studies legislative proposals. And this one raised concerns for him.
“I understand how passionate everyone is about the subject matter. What I am looking at is this bill says we will disregard the opinions of the Supreme Court past, present and future?”
Pierce replied that lawmakers have sworn to protect the Constitution. If the court ignores the Constitution, then you must ignore the court, Pierce said.
Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, agreed that the legislation probably wouldn’t pass constitutional muster. But legislators don’t decide constitutionality of the bills they approve. Therefore, he said he would vote for the measure.
The seven Republicans on the committee voted to advance the legislation for consideration by the full House. Few anti-abortion bills have been defeated in the Louisiana Legislature.
Less than an hour earlier, the committee on a 7-5 vote rejected legislation that would allow offenders sentenced to life to become eligible for a parole hearing after serving 25 years in prison. To be eligible, the convicted person can’t have any recent disciplinary infractions, completed 180 hours of service programing, successfully undergone substance abuse treatment, be designated as “low risk” and either completed literacy training or hold a high school equivalency certificate.
The Department of Public Safety & Corrections counted 956 offenders that have served 30 years or more of their life sentence and 313 offenders that have served 20 or more years of their sentence that that would be parole eligible under the proposed law. There are also 5,900 offenders with a third or subsequent crime of violence or sex offense that would be parole eligible under the proposed law, after serving 75% of their sentence.
New Orleans Democratic Rep. Royce Duplessis, who sponsored House Bill 730, said the state would save about $105 million a year in the cost of housing the generally elderly population of lifers.
“We have more people serving life sentences then all of our neighboring states combined,” said Will Harrell, senior counsel with Voice of the Experienced, a New Orleans-based advocacy group. “This is not get out jail free.”