The Louisiana Senate was embroiled in a day-long debate Saturday in a last-ditch bid to agree on a new congressional map that creates a second majority-Black district, which a federal court has ordered.
The proposal under scrutiny would narrowly make the 6th District, held by U. S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, the state's second majority-minority district.
It would be in addition to the 2nd District, which is held by U. S. Rep. Troy Carter, a New Orleans Democrat.
If the bill wins Senate approval it could keep the special session alive for at least one more day.
If it fails the gathering could end Saturday.
The legislation, aside from addressing the court's concerns, makes sweeping changes statewide.
Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen and sponsor of the bill, acknowledged that adjustments in one part of the state would invariably cause issues elsewhere.
"Out of all the different things I have worked on this is by far the most difficult one I have ever worked on," Ward told the Senate.
U. S. District Judge Shelly Dick on June 6 tossed out the map approved by the Legislature in February, which has one majority-minority district.
Dick ordered the Legislature to come up with a second one by Monday, which is the last day of the six-day special session called by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Ward's bill would mean the Black voting age population would comprise 50.083% of the district, according to the bill.
In the 6th District it would be 50.136%.
The Senate took a recess early Saturday afternoon to try to gauge how individual amendments would affect the proposal.
Meanwhile, House members were waiting on the Senate action to see if the debate would continue there.
On Friday a House committee rejected three bills that would revamp congressional boundaries to include a second majority-Black district.
A Senate committee did the same, turning down a push by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.
Ward's bill emerged Friday from the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee 5-4 without any recommendation after a plea from Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, to keep the issue alive.
Ward's bill would split the Baton Rouge area, which is now largely in Grave's 6th district, into three congressional districts: 6th, 1st and 3rd.
The coast of south Louisiana, which is now split between the 1st and 3rd congressional districts, would all be in the 3rd district.
The 5th District, which now encompasses northeast Louisiana, would stretch across the state from Caddo Parish in the northwest section to Concordia Parish on the eastern end.
Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, said splitting the Baton Rouge area into three districts would diminish the influence of the region.
"I don't like it because it cuts the parish in three pieces," White said.
Sen. Eddie Lambert, R-Prairieville, said Graves is familiar with flooding and other issues.
"We now have a situation where we would have to deal with possibly dealing with two new congressmen who are not familiar with this area," Lambert said.
Ward repeatedly told senators he would gladly consider changes in hopes of forging a consensus that can win final approval.
Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, said Ward's map would unfairly lump the coast of Louisiana into a single district despite huge differences between the east and west sides.
"The quagmire is if you fix him you can't fix mine," Allain said, a reference to addressing the concerns of colleagues.
"It is going to be tough to come up with a consensus."
Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, said the bill could cost Louisiana's its sole female member of Congress -- U. S. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Start.
Cloud also complained that her constituents and others have not had time to comment on the legislation.
Lawmakers spent months traveling, and getting public input, before finalizing the map struck down by Dick.
Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, said Ward's map would place conservative Kenner in the more liberal-leaning 2nd District.
Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, said Chalmette embodies the definition of one community of interest but it would be split between the 2nd and 3rd congressional districts.
"I absolutely would not be able to support a map that breaks them up like this," Ward said.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.