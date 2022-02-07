The first political casualty of the Legislature’s redistricting effort emerged Monday when a Black Democrat who represents Natchitoches decried Republicans’ plans to eliminate his district.

“It’s like you threw a land mine into my district and blew it up,” state Rep. Kenny Cox, a Democrat, told members of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Saying he saved lives as an Army officer after a terrorist plane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, Cox added, “I didn’t think this would bother me. I’ve been to war. I’ve done a lot of killing and other things. But I haven’t been able to rest.”

Cox made his comments during the first public hearing of the Republican-drawn plan of the 105 House districts as part of the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years. His district would be shifted nearly 250 miles south to create a Black-majority district in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighborhood, where the population has grown over the past decade.

The House committee is scheduled to approve the new map for the House on Tuesday, as the first step in the legislative process.

The Republican measure, House Bill 14, will put the GOP in position to retain and even grow its huge majority in the House over the next decade.

Katie Bernhardt, chair of Louisiana Democratic Party, said she believes Republicans are trying to create 72 GOP seats. They currently hold 68. Getting to 70 would give them a two-thirds majority that could override bills vetoed by the next governor.

State Rep. John Stefanski has played the lead role in redrawing the new House boundaries as the chair of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“This is my baby, for lack of a better term,” Stefanski, R-Crowley, told the committee members.

In an interview after the hearing, he denied that he is trying to pad Republican numbers.

“My goals and the party’s goals are not necessarily the same thing,” Stefanski said. “My goal is to pass a bill that has the greatest support possible.”

Stefanski said he juggled several factors during the remap – the need to adhere to the federal Voting Rights Act, members’ personal demands, the state’s geography, shifts in population over the past decade, and the requirement that each new House district must contain 44,395 residents, give or take 5%.

During the committee hearing, Democrats went out of their way to praise Stefanski for meeting with them multiple times to better understand their districts in advance of redrawing the lines.

But the Black members complained that Stefanski’s map envisions only 29 districts where Black residents of voting age would be a majority, the same number as today.

Rep. Wilford Carter, D-Lake Charles, said that wasn’t enough since the state has more Black people than 10 years ago and fewer White residents. Noting that Black people now account for about 33% of the population, Carter said the Black-majority districts in the House should number 34.

Stefanski countered that bills filed by two Democratic members of the committee – Rep. Royce Duplessis, of New Orleans, and Sam Jenkins, of Shreveport – also called for 29 Black-majority districts.

Duplessis quickly interjected that he was not actually presenting his bill because it doesn’t create enough Black-majority districts.

Ashley Shelton, president and CEO of the New Orleans-based Power Coalition, told the committee members that her group is presenting a plan that would add three majority-minority districts.

Stefanksi’s plan substantially shifts the racial makeup in two districts while keeping the number of Black-majority districts at 29.

Stefanski’s HB14 would give Black voters a majority in House District 62, which is represented by Roy Daryl Adams, a White political independent from Jackson. It would do so by taking West Feliciana Parish away from him and giving him a portion of north East Baton Rouge Parish instead.

Adams complained to committee members, saying the two Feliciana parishes contain common interests and ought to remain in his district.

In July, Adams angered House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, by admitting he lied when he privately told Schexnayder that he would vote to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a bill that targeted transgender athletes. Adams voted with the governor, and the speaker’s override attempt fell short by only two votes.

Asked whether Schexnayder might be punishing him now, Adams in an interview said he didn’t know.

In another change under Stefanski’s map, the district of Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, who is White, would no longer be a Black-majority seat.

Much of Monday’s committee hearing focused on complaints by Black Democrats that Stefanski erased Cox's district and not that of Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, who like Cox is term-limited.

Stefanski said he chose to move Cox’s Black-majority district because it has lost the most population of the four term-limited members in central and north Louisiana.

That decision has gutted Cox, a 64-year-old former lieutenant colonel.

“All I can do now is apologize to my people,” he told the committee members. “Apologize with great disdain. I did not know this would hurt me like this. It hurts me to my core.”

Replied Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma: “It’s nothing personal.”

In an interview, Cox said his brother Johnny, who is Coushatta’s mayor, has been planning to run for his seat.