The Louisiana House last week voted 96-0 to ask state highway leaders if they could craft a short-term fix for daily traffic problems on the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

The aim is to have two dedicated eastbound lanes leaving the bridge, which now has one eastbound lane, one for the Washington Street exit and lots of backups.

"I'm just asking them to give me a reason why we cannot do this," said Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine and sponsor of the resolution that outlines the request.

"We are just asking them to study the feasibility," he told the House.

But Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said while a long-term fix is on the way a temporary one makes little sense.

"We know exactly what needs to happen," Wilson said. "We are in the process of doing that."

Wilson said an ongoing project to widen Interstate 10 from La. Hwy. 415 to the Interstates 10/12 split will include two eastbound lanes off the bridge, and likely be in place by 2024.

"That is three years," Brown replied during a House committee hearing on the proposal.

"All I get from my constituents every day is we need to do something and it appears we are not," he said.

The bridge, which is used by about 100,000 cars and trucks daily, is one of the most problematic traffic spots in a city known for traffic jams seven days a week.

Eastbound traffic leaving the bridge causes one of the biggest chokepoints during afternoon rush hour.

Motorists on the inside lane leaving the bridge find themselves headed for Washington Street, and start wedging their way into the eastbound lane.

Any kind of accident on or near the bridge – they are common – can cause backups that extend for miles.

Brown said motorists on La. Hwy. 1 can spend anywhere from 45 to 90 minutes to travel three miles.

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, said he is sympathetic to Brown's argument.

"It is a conversation we have had on and off for a few years," Graves said of his exchanges with Wilson on the topic.

Graves also said the opening of a new exit off I-110 South, Terrace Avenue, was touted as a way to lessen the need for the Washington Street exit.

The congressman played a key role in landing the $8.8 million in federal dollars for the work.

The Terrace exit allows motorists to get to Washington Street without having to cross three lanes of traffic, including cars and trucks leaving the bridge.

"I really don't know where the pushback is coming from," Graves said.

Brown's proposal – House Concurrent Resolution 36 – is awaiting action in the Senate Transportation Committee.

It is set to be heard on Tuesday after the full Senate adjourns for the day.

Brown said he is not pressing for the Washington Street exit to be closed "even though that is what many people want."

Doing so would spark pushback from area residents, and political controversy.

Wilson said the state cannot simply eliminate an exit on a coast-to-coast interstate. He also said state officials have accelerated work near the bridge.

"We will actually deliver on what Rep. Brown has proposed," Wilson said. "This project is well on its way to success.

"It is going to be a dynamic, award-winning design and construction project. It is what I call the Big Dig of the South only we are not digging."

Trying to come up with a short-term fix, he said, "would deviate from the overall plan."

Wilson said he intends to provide an update for Baton Rouge area lawmakers after the Legislature adjourns the regular annual session on June 10.

Brown's resolution asks DOTD officials to study the issue, then provide a report to the Legislature by Feb. 1, 2022.

"All I am doing is asking the department to come up with a design if they can or tell us why it is not feasible," Brown said.