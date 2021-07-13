At least one Republican state Senator will miss the highly-anticipated veto override session later this month if it takes place as expected, raising the already-high bar for Republicans looking for two-thirds of each chamber to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ vetoes.
State Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles, said he received a full knee replacement surgery on July 7, after the procedure was delayed in 2020 because of the pandemic, hurricanes and legislative sessions.
Johns said his doctor has ordered him not to travel for a minimum of four weeks, preventing him from participating in the veto session. Johns informed Senate President Page Cortez that he will miss the session, which is expected to take place July 20.
“This decision to not participate in the veto session is one of the hardest I’ve made in my 22 years of service to our state,” Johns said. “I take my legislative responsibilities very seriously but my health and well being must be my first responsibility to my family and myself. The overwhelming response from Senate colleagues and local supporters who I have confided in are in total agreement with this.”
The veto override session is automatically scheduled each year, and lawmakers are sent ballots to send in if they do not want a veto session. Those ballots are due at midnight on Thursday, and the Senate and House staff are expected to tabulate them Friday.
If a majority of both chambers did not return a ballot, the veto session will take place on July 20. The session must adjourn by July 24. Legislative leaders have indicated a veto session is likely after Edwards vetoed legislation to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports and another bill to remove permit requirements to carry guns.
To override one of the governor’s vetoes, two-thirds of both chambers must vote to override. Republicans hold 27 of 39 seats in the Senate and 68 of 105 seats in the House. For Edwards, a member missing is as good as a "no" vote on overriding a veto.
Johns, 71, is in the running to be the next chairman of the Gaming Control Board, a position appointed by the governor. Johns said Tuesday that no appointment has yet been made. The previous chair, Mike Noel, stepped down last month on the same day he was likely to face questions from a legislative committee about actions he took as State Police commander in 2019 after the brutal death of Ronald Greene at the hands of state troopers.
Johns said he and his doctor settled on the July 7 date for the surgery “long before there was any discussion of the possibility of a veto session.” He said postponing the surgery again wasn’t an option, according to his doctor.
Republican state lawmakers appear likely to call themselves back to Baton Rouge for a historic veto session after Edwards vetoed the transgender and gun bills, which are politically-charged and which have drawn intense lobbying from supporters and opponents.