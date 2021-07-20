The Louisiana Legislature gaveled in for an unprecedented veto override session at noon on Monday.

About an hour into the session, lawmakers were already casting votes.

The Louisiana Senate voted to override Gov. John Bel Edwards' veto of the transgender sports bill on a 26-12 vote, the exact number they needed. The bill now moves to the House, which also must vote by two-thirds to override it.

Seventy representatives need to vote to override and 26 senators must agree before a rejected bill can become law over the governor’s objections. That gives Republicans little room for error in either chamber: 69 House members and 27 Senators agreed to hold the session in the first place, and one of those Senators is not attending due to health reasons.

Trans advocates being forcibly removed from the House balcony after protesting the attempt to override the veto of the transgender sports bill #lalege #lagov https://t.co/KOHmxXhHRb — Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) July 20, 2021

The vote came a few minutes after protesters were removed from the House gallery. Can't see the video above? Click here.

