The Louisiana Legislature on Friday put the finishing touches on the state's congressional map, maintaining the status quo of a single majority-Black district while nibbling along the edges of the existing boundaries.
The configuration would all but guarantee Louisiana sends five Republicans and one Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives.
The state House approved an amended Senate Bill 5 on a 64-31 vote. Moments later, an identical map, House Bill 1, earned Senate approval on a 27-10 vote.
Both proposals must return to their original chamber for final passage before they can be sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards' desk.
During floor debates Friday, Democratic lawmakers in both chambers argued that the Republican-backed proposals violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act for failing to draw a second majority-Black district.
Given that nearly one-third of Louisiana's population is Black, they argued it's only fair that two of the six congressional districts be drawn to allow Black voters to elect their candidate of choice.
"People who look like me are ignored repeatedly," said state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, a Black Democrat from New Orleans. "Why is that White people only get to be represented fairly?"
A coalition of civil rights groups have threatened to sue Louisiana over the map if it becomes law. Under existing Supreme Court jurisprudence, if the Black population is "sufficiently large and geographically compact" to support another majority-Black district, that district must be drawn.
Over the three-week redistricting session, Democrats introduced more than a dozen proposals showing how a second-majority Black district could be drawn. None made it out of committee.
"The fact is that this map does not comply with the Voting Rights Act," said state Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans.
State Senator Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican who authored Senate Bill 5, said there was insufficient evidence that a Black-preferred candidate would win in a second majority-Black district.
GOP legislative leaders worked behind closed doors in the hours leading up to Friday's vote to iron out differences between competing House and Senate plans. The resulting compromise keeps Union Parish in the Fourth District and Rapides Parish in the Fifth District.
To keep the district populations as equal as practicable— as required by federal law — lawmakers opted to split Grant Parish between the Fourth and Fifth districts.
State Rep. Gabe Firment, a Republican who represents Grant Parish, chastised legislative leaders for splitting the parish up without consulting with him.
"I just feel like this was done in the dark of night," Firment said. "It stinks to high heaven if you ask me."
Firment was one of three House Republicans to join Democrats in voting against the maps.
House Republican leader Blake Miguez, R-Erath, and state Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Gray, said they couldn't support a map that split St. Martin and St. Mary parishes between two congressional districts.
Both chambers are scheduled to return at 2:30 p.m. to vote on final passage for the proposals.
Staff writer Tyler Bridges contributed to this report.