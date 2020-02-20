Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration plans to let manufacturers appeal to a state board if they are rejected by local officials for tax breaks under the state’s largest incentive program, creating an avenue for the state Board of Commerce and Industry to override the votes of locals.
The change, expected to be voted on Friday by the Commerce and Industry Board, tilts the controversial Industrial Tax Exemption Program, or ITEP, back toward the state, after the governor overhauled the program to give locals a greater say in whether to approve the incentives. Edwards’ Executive Counsel Matthew Block said he anticipates the new appeals route will be used “rarely.”
Local officials – typically school boards, city councils and sheriffs – will still be able to vote on whether to approve the tax breaks. That money, which can run into the hundreds of millions of dollars for massive petrochemical plants, would otherwise go to fund things like schools and fire departments, assuming the firm built the plant and paid property taxes on it. ITEP has exempted manufacturers from paying billions of dollars in property taxes over the decades.
The proposal drew swift rebuke from Together Louisiana, the grassroots organization that has pushed for more stringent standards for ITEP. Together Louisiana has prodded locals to create the type of standards that the governor says "conflict" with the state's rules for the program.
"What they're trying to pass at this Board meeting is a move back to ITEP as a rubber-stamp," Together Louisiana organizer Edgar Cage said in a statement. "The Commerce and Industry Board is giving exemptions to companies that aren’t creating a single job. They’re giving away millions in taxpayer money, without even conducting a cost-benefit analysis. It's gratuitous. It's unconstitutional. And it breaks the board's own rules. School districts and local governments would be smart to gear up to keep control over their own tax money."
Under the resolution crafted by Louisiana Economic Development, companies will now have the ability to circumvent the rejection by a local school board or city council if that rejection is for “reasons in conflict with the ITEP rules.” The company would ask the state board to step in and award the exemption despite the locals voting against it.
“The board will determine whether they should essentially override the decision of the local entity,” Block said.
For months, including during his reelection campaign last year, the governor has told business leaders and others he planned to tweak ITEP to prevent local school boards, city councils and others from establishing “rules” for the program that conflict with the state’s rules.
But Edwards has not spelled out what specific rules or guidelines he wants to target. Block previously said the governor didn’t want local officials to bar companies from winning tax breaks for work that is already underway or completed, a position that is at odds with Together Louisiana, a grassroots organization that has pushed for more stringent rules for ITEP. The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board rejected ExxonMobil’s request for tax breaks last year in part because the work was already completed, a vote that drew strong blowback from business groups.
“You can't have rules that can prevent companies from being able to put together an application and feel good about it,” Edwards said in a recent interview. “Because otherwise when they're in their board rooms looking at investment decisions and they're comparing incentives that are available across the states, they're liable not to put very much value on our ITEP program, even though it remains a very, very generous program.”
Block said the resolution will give the Board of Commerce and Industry the authority to decide whether a rejection was based on guidelines that are at odds with the state’s rules. For decades until Edwards’ overhaul of the ITEP program, the state Board of Commerce and Industry approved virtually all applications for ITEP exemptions without input from locals.
If a local board has a jobs requirement that is more strict than the state’s rules, Block said the administration “might work with them on the wisdom of that rule” to prevent the parish from having rules that “tie their hands.” Together Louisiana has pushed local officials to adopt standards that include more stringent job requirements than the state, especially in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, which has some of the state’s strictest guidelines for the ITEP program.
Block said he expects the appeals to occur “rarely” and that there will be a “significant amount of deference given to the local entities in their decision-making.”
“This is not going to be, and the governor will not support it being something where it is used to be a backdoor to go around local authority,” Block said.
Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson declined to comment on the resolution, which is expected to be voted on Friday.
According to a draft resolution provided by LED, an “interested party may appeal the rejection of an exemption by a local governing body” if the locals rejected it “for reasons in conflict with the ITEP rules,” it said.
Several contentious ITEP requests are up for discussion or vote Friday. St. John the Baptist Parish rejected two ITEP applications in November, but LED said it did not receive notifications of the denials and that the rules say the requests should be approved. In St. James, officials rejected an ITEP request but approved an alternative that would see Praxair Inc. pay a negotiated rate that LED says is not allowed under the rules.