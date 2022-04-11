Responding to Louisiana's teacher shortage, a state Senate committee Monday approved a bill that would allow select teachers to return to the classroom and keep their full retirement benefits.

Under current rules, those teachers can only earn roughly 25% of what they collect in retirement.

The measure, Senate Bill 434, cleared the Senate Retirement Committee. It is expected to next face action in the Senate Finance Committee and, if approved there, move to the full Senate.

The proposal is one of a handful awaiting action as educators scramble to fill vacancies for a wide range of subjects.

The ranks of aspiring teachers are down 30%, and the number of former teachers who have returned to work plummeted 61% between 2010 and 2020, according to the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana.

The measure endorsed Monday, which is sponsored by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, would only apply to certified teachers in math, science, English/language arts and special education – all described as areas of critical shortage.

It would also cover educators filling in for teachers on maternity, military or extended sick leave.

The returning teacher would have to have been retired for at least 12 months and did not leave work because of a disability.

The current policy restricts what retired teachers can earn to 25% of their final average compensation, which was described as slightly more than their annual benefit.

"Teacher shortage is the issue everybody is facing in school systems," said Michael Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.

The new rules would be in effect for three years.

Faulk noted that a recent survey by the state Department of Education showed there are 1,854 vacancies for certified jobs, and that the list of unfilled jobs could exceed 2,500 by the start of the 2022-23 school year.

He told the committee he thinks the list of vacancies will be even bigger because of new work requirements placed on teachers.

The TRSL's Board of Trustees took no position on the bill by Fields, who is chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

It opposed another measure heard in committee Monday – Senate Bill 419 – that would allow teachers and other school personnel to return to work immediately without any loss of retirement benefits.

Sen. Stewart Cathey Jr., R-Monroe, sponsor of the legislation, said a school principal told him recently superintendents are driving school buses because of a driver shortage.

Keith Courville, executive director of the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana, endorsed Cathey's bill and said former teachers can take a wide range of education and private sector jobs without hurting their retirement.

"And no one cares until I want to go back to public service and teach," Courville said, a reference to the loss of benefits under the current state law.

Critics said the lack of any waiting period and the possibility it could spark earlier-than-planned retirements and put pressure on the retirement system made Cathey's bill problematic.

The committee took no action on the measure, which means it faces an uncertain future.

Several similar bills are awaiting action in the House, including some that would allow teachers to earn 50% of what they can collect now compared to 25%.

Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System and Chris Broadwater, vice president of workforce policy for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, said any retire/rehire bill should address shortages in colleges too, especially for nursing instructors.

"This is not just an issue for the K-12 systems," said Broadwater, a former House member.