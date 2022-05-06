Members of the Louisiana House of Representatives looked good while practicing for the annual basketball game against the Senate played for charity and bragging rights.
New Orleans Rep. Matthew Willard showed flashy moves to the basket, while Rep. Adrian Fisher, of Monroe, made three-point shots and Rep. Blake Miguez, of Erath, hit mid-range jumpers.
But Rep. John Stefanski, the leader of the House team, was worried before the game. “The Senate always brings in some ringer,” said Stefanski, a Republican from Crowley.
Indeed, the Senate did for Wednesday night’s game. Several, in fact.
With 39 members, the Senate has a smaller pool of players to draw from than the 105-member House. So, the House has always allowed the Senate to have ringers, within reason.
Two Senate ringers Wednesday night were Wilson Fields, a former senator who is now a Baton Rouge judge and has played for several years, and LSU System President William F. Tate IV. King Alexander, his predecessor, played in previous contests.
Another Senate ringer was Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer.
But the prize Senate ringer on Wednesday was Collis Temple III, who has a connection to state government because he chairs the Board of Regents, which sets higher education policy in Louisiana.
More importantly, for the game, Temple was a three-year starter at LSU, graduating in 2003. He played in the NBA summer league for the Detroit Pistons before tearing his ankle. That ended his pro career.
Temple, who owns a financial services company and a company that builds electrical substations, changed a return flight home from Vancouver to make Wednesday night’s game began.
As the House would quickly learn, he can still play at 42.
Temple entered the court with the Senate ahead 5-0. We’ll let him describe what happened next.
“I passed the ball a couple of times, but they threw it back to me,” Temple said. “The House left me wide open for a three. That’s what I do, I hit threes. It was nothing but net.”
On the next time down the court, Temple, who is 6’7”, raced down the court for an easy layup.
The House called time out to complain.
“They started woofing,” according to Temple. He exited the court.
Sen. Rick Ward hit several shots to keep the Senate in the game.
“Rick was the best player on the court,” Stefanski said later.
In the second 20-minute half, Willard scored on several drives, and the House took the lead, 33-30.
Temple returned to the court. The House countered by bringing in Stephen Louis, a Sergeant at Arms who still has game at 40.
Louis hit the game-clinching three-pointer and then another basket. The House won 38-30.
“They have so many more people,” Ward said. “We burn out.”
Said Stefanski: “Nobody got hurt, and we raised some money.”
The money will refurbish one or two basketball courts in the districts of legislators whose names are chosen from a hat. The New Orleans Pelicans provide assistance.
The lucky winners this year were Rep. Royce Duplessis, of New Orleans, and Rep. Ed Larvadain III, of Alexandria.
Duplessis said the beneficiary in his district will be the outdoor court at the Keller Center in Central City. It’s in such dire shape now, he said, that it’s padlocked.
Rep. John Illg, who organized this year’s game, said he expects the courts will be renovated by this fall.