A woman who chooses to undergo a two-pill regime to trigger a chemically-induced abortion would have to be notified of options to reverse her decision under a legislative proposal that advanced Wednesday through Louisiana's House Committee on Health and Welfare.

The disclosure — which would be provided to women after taking the first pill — stops short of promoting a specific method to reverse the abortion, but its proponents repeatedly pointed to a treatment health experts have called "experimental" and potentially dangerous.

A chemically-induced abortion typically takes place up to five weeks after conception, and involves taking an initial pill that blocks progesterone, a hormone necessary to sustain pregnancy, followed by a second pill days later that causes the uterine lining to break down.

House Bill 578, sponsored by Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, would require physicians to provide a disclosure after the first pill is administered titled "ABORTION PILL REVERSAL?" that reads, in part: "You may be able to avoid, cease, or reverse the intended effects of a chemically-induced abortion if the second pill provided, identified as misoprostol, is not taken."

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists notes that as many as half of women who only take the first pill continue their pregnancies, but said that reversal treatments like administering progesterone "are not based on science and do not meet clinical standards."

Louisiana's Department of Health similarly studied the efficacy of the treatment in 2016 on the urging of the Legislature and unanimously concluded that there is "insufficient evidence to suggest that there is a sound method to reverse a medication-induced abortion."

HB578 also requires LDH to create a landing page online with information on abortion reversals "deemed to be medically accurate by the department" — and the progesterone treatment supported by Amedee and others likely won't make the cut.

Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health director, said the consensus from the medical community is that progesterone remains an experimental treatment. He said researchers at the University of California at Davis attempted a randomized control trial in 2019 to study the practice but stopped it prematurely after several women bled out and had to go to the emergency room.

“When a trial is stopped early, its an undeniable signal that there’s a significant safety issue,” Kanter said. “We’re not discussing physicians’ ability to administer this treatment, we’re discussing whether this practice meets the evidence bar of being promoted and endorsed by the state.”

Amedee described the measure as a "simple consumer protection bill."

“Should they have regrets and decide that they don’t want to go through with it, they will be aware that there’s a process they can go through to reverse this process,” Amedee said.

Michelle Erenberg, the executive director of Lift Louisiana, a women's advocacy group, said Amedee and others are trying to to score cheap political points at the expense of women, science and truth.

"Instead of trying to insert themselves in private conversations between doctor and patient, these politicians should be working on laws that would actually benefit Louisiana women and their families," Erenberg added.

Voting for HB578 (10): Rep. Larry Bagley; Rep. Roy Daryl Adams; Rep. Kenny Cox; Rep. Julie Emerson; Rep. Wayne McMahen, Rep. Bob Owen, Rep. Thomas Pressly, Rep. Robby Carter

Voting against HB578 (4): Rep. Jason Hughes; Rep. Dustin Miller; Rep. Pat Moore; Rep. Larry Selders.