Tuesday was tort reform day at the State Capitol and a Senate committee rejected two bills and sidelined a third – all sold as ways that could, maybe, lower auto insurance rates – that would have dramatically changed the way courts handle lawsuits stemming from injuries in car crashes.
In the undercard events, Senate Judiciary A Committee, which handles bills dealing with civil litigation, set aside two measures that would allow a judge, outside the hearing of the jury, decide whether to consider if the injured plaintiff was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Then in the main event, the Senate panel debated for three hours before sending a sweeping overhaul bill to the fiscal office to figure out how it would all cost. It’s a move supporters of the legislation say could very well kill the legislation because there’s not enough time in the session to clear all the hurdles.
