In a sudden turn of events, two Senate leaders Wednesday told the state Department of Education to find $6 million to finance cameras for public school classrooms that house about 9,000 of Louisiana's most severely affected special education students.
The events unfolded in the Senate Education Committee during a hearing on a bill that would require schools to have written policies governing the cameras by Dec. 31. The measure does not require that the cameras be installed but is aimed at making that happen when funds are available and if a request is filed by a parent or guardian.
The legislation applies to self-contained classrooms, which mean those strictly limited to special education students and generally children with the most challenging disabilities, including the inability to speak. Backers contend that because the children face a variety of handicaps, they cannot pursue complaints and cameras would help.
Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, sponsor of Senate Bill 45, carried a similar measure last year. But Foil, some mothers and educators said schools have largely ignored the directive.
"We have waited long enough," said Jodi Rollins, of Prairieville, who is the mother of a 12-year-old and 13-year-old who are nonverbal and attend self-contained classes.
Rollins said the cameras would provide "peace of mind" for parents in case an incident arises.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Bodi White, R-Central, who is also a member of the Education Committee, stopped just short of issuing his own mandate to get cameras in the classroom. White noted that public schools have landed about $3.5 billion in federal aid because of the coronavirus pandemic.
$4B in federal aid is headed to Louisiana public schools, but how will it be spent?
"It is not a lot of money," White said of the $6 million.
He told department officials, "If you think this is an important investment for those children and their parents," they should try to find a way to finance the cameras.
"I am not going to tell you what to do, but it seems like a reasonable ask to me, $6 million out of $3.5 billion," White said.
White's committee plays a major role in shaping the state's $38.6 billion operating budget, including funding for the state Department of Education. Schools collected about $3.5 billion in federal aid because of the pandemic. Another $500 million or so was left to the discretion of the state Department of Education.
Senate Education Committee Chair Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, echoed White's comments. "I think you understand what the chairman was saying," Fields told department officials, a reference to White.
"This is Sen. Foil's second time coming to committee with the same bill," he said. "We need to get this behind us. It doesn't cost much money. It is time to get this done."
Ethan Melancon, director of government affairs for the state Department of Education, told the committee that the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education backed the bill last year and BESE leaders support Foil's bill this year too.
Melancon said school districts can use annual state aid for the installations, but rules governing the $3.5 billion in federal funding would not permit it.
He said state officials hit "dead ends" on every avenue they pursued. Melancon noted that state officials cannot tell local school districts how to spend the federal money.