A debate in Louisiana’s House of Representatives took an unexpected turn Thursday when one lawmaker invoked a small-town mayor’s connections to billionaire Elon Musk to argue that a congressional district boundary should be moved.
The back-and-forth began with a simple question: Why split St. Martin Parish between two different congressional districts?
For background, St. Martin Parish is unlike any other in Louisiana. Due to a centuries-old surveying error, the parish is divided into two, non-contiguous parts, with Iberia Parish sandwiched in between.
Currently, the entirety of St. Martin Parish is located in Louisiana’s Third Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins.
But House Bill 1, authored by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, would move “lower” St. Martin Parish into the Sixth Congressional District.
That bothered state Rep. Blake Miguez, the chair of the House GOP Caucus.
And apparently, it bothered the mayor of Morgan City as well.
“I’ve been told that the mayor of Morgan City is no longer in the same congressional district as he was before,” Miguez said. “Is that true?”
Defending the bill, Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, a Houma Republican, said he wasn’t worried about where one particular mayor lives.
“It’s enough to make 53 members of this chamber happy,” Magee said. “It is impossible for us to make 200 mayors in this state happy.”
“So you didn’t … have a discussion with the mayor of Morgan City?” Miguez asked.
“Of course not, that would be ridiculous,” Magee said.
The debate died down after Magee told Miguez that he thought a soon-to-be adopted set of amendments would fix the problem.
However, the amendments did no such thing, angering Miguez further.
“I noticed earlier that you said you didn’t talk to that mayor,” Miguez said in a second round of questions. “It sounded like you had a lack of empathy for what those folks were going through in St. Martin Parish.”
Magee said he couldn’t worry about what every elected official thinks.
“He’s a very interested individual,” Miguez interjected. “You obviously don’t know who the mayor of Morgan City is.”
“It’s Lee Dragna,” Magee cut in.
“You know who he is?” Miguez said.
“I do know who is,” Magee said. “I can’t worry about this stuff.”
Dragna, the owner of LAD Services, is the proprietor of patented barge technology that Elon Musk’ SpaceX rockets land on during re-entry.
“The irony is,” Miguez said. “Lee Dragna has the personal cell phone of the wealthiest individual in the world, and they speak on a regular basis on how to take people from Earth and move them into space through rockets that go to Mars.”
Magee attempted to interject, but Miguez continued.
“Excuse me,” Miguez said. “If [Dragna’s] smart enough to figure out how to help individuals put people on Mars. Then maybe y’all can figure out how to get St. Martin and St. Mary back into Congressional District 3. When you can do that, you can count on my support.”
Magee said redistricting has nothing to do with the intelligence of a particular mayor.
“Some mayor is inevitably going to be upset,” Magee said. “And there’s going to be inevitably one who has done well for his life because he created a patented technology that Elon Musk had to buy so he can land his rocket ship on the barge he sells.”
“I know exactly what he does,” Magee continued. “I’m just telling you it’s not my concern with what every mayor and police chief and fire chief thinks about a map as big as the state of Louisiana.”
House Bill 1 ultimately passed the lower chamber on a 70-33 vote. Miguez was one of two GOP lawmakers to vote against the measure.