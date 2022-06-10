During the 85 workdays of the 2022 annual regular session, the Louisiana Legislature passed and sent to the governor about 800 bills on all manner of topics, including banning transgender athletes from participating in girl’s sporting events at school to $300 million towards what likely be a new $3 billion bridge over the Mississippi River bridge to pay increases for teachers, professors, prison guards and others.
For the time in more than a decade, legislators had money to spend thanks to billions of dollars from an unexpectedly strong economy and pandemic recovery grants from the federal government. Each region of the state received some attention – and much largesse – from legislators.
Out of the dozens and dozens of bills aimed at Baton Rouge area, here are the top 25:
- West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and West Feliciana parish coroners can seek a 3 mills ad valorem tax in their parishes.
- $66.7 million for disabilities upgrades, equipment replacement and repairs to state buildings
- $55.5 million towards $83.5 million Mississippi River Deepening to benefit River parishes from Plaquemines to East and West Baton Rouge parishes
- $23 million towards $37 million Pecue Lane interchange with Interstate 10
- $15.6 million improvements for La. Hwy. 3034 (Wax Road) in Central
- Baton Rouge should look at feasibility of golf cart designated lanes from North Street to River Road to the State Capitol
- $15 million towards $34.5 million project Morganza to Gulf of Mexico Flood Control construction planning
- $12.5 million and $25 million to meet federal match obligations to finance the Baton Rouge/New Orleans Rail project
- $6 million towards $26 million University Lakes Restoration Project
- Transfer a lot taken by the state for unpaid taxes to Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church in south Baton Rouge
- $6 million towards $37 million to stabilize ravine, bluff and riverbank at Southern University
- Created the Baker Main Street Economic Development District as a special taxing district to upgrade the City of Baker
- Department of Environmental Quality needs to report by March 1 how to cleanup Capitol Lake near the State Capitol
- City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish authorized to award up to 25% of its contracts to socially and economically disadvantaged businesses
- $3.7 million for the Louisiana Black History Hall of Fame, Museum and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge
- $4.2 million for St. Helena Parish Hospital Service District No. 1
- $820,000 for Pride Fire District No. 8, Indian Mound Station, replacement fire station
- $2.7 million for planning and construction of roundabout at Joe Sevario Road, La. Hwy. 44 at Airline Highway in Ascension Parish
- $1.4 million for construction of Council Chambers in Iberville Parish
- $1.28 million for a regional burn center expansion at Baton Rouge General Medical Center
- LSU Laboratory School can increase tuition by $500 in the 2023-2024 school year and $500 more in 2024-2025 school year
- $1 million to transition to City of St. George
- $1 million for the Comite River Diversion Canal construction project
- $100,000 towards $3.7 million in repairs and restoration on the USS Kidd at the Louisiana Naval War Memorial Commission
- Filing fees from $25 to $35 per case, in the 19th Judicial District Family Court
Sources: Actions taken by the Louisiana Legislature during 2022 Regular Session, Act 199, Act 117, and Act 170