Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday called a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to draw new congressional boundaries after a federal judge struck down the map that won approval earlier this year.

The gathering would start at noon noon on June 15 and have to end by 6 p.m. on June 20th, according to the governor's proclamation.

Edwards' call came less than 24 hours after the Legislature ended its nearly three-month regular session Monday.

Chief Judge Shelly Dick of the U. S. Middle District of Louisiana ordered the Legislature to come up with a new map that contains a second majority Black congressional district.

The current one has one majority Black district of the six in Louisiana.

Legislative leaders said Monday they are confident the 5th U. S. Circuit Court of Appeals will put a hold on Dick's order.

State officials have appealed the ruling.

Edwards and other Democrats praised the court ruling and said Black voters deserve a second congressional district because of clear population trends.

The current map was crafted by lawmakers during a special session in February.

+2 Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoes proposed Congressional district map Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday night vetoed the congressional redistricting map passed by the Republican-majority Legislature, saying it s…

Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, who led map-making efforts in the House, said Tuesday judges on the 5th circuit "may think differently" than Dick.

+2 In an historic vote, Louisiana Legislature overturns governor's veto on congressional maps On largely party line votes, both chambers on Wednesday overrode Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a congressional redistricting bill,…

"But there are no guarantees," Stefanski noted.

He said he remains confident that, after the court proceedings play out, the congressional map approved in February will survive any challenges.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

What happens if the 5th circuit puts the brakes on Dick's ruling is unclear.

Stefanski said he is not aware of any provision in the state Constitution that allows for a special session call to be rescinded.

He said lawmakers could convene and quickly adjourn if they concluded the gathering was unnecessary.

GOP leaders have long said the congressional map is fair and that crafting a second majority Black district would disrupt communities and cause other problems.

But 2nd District Congressman Troy Carter Sr., who represents Louisiana's lone Black majority district, praised Monday's ruling.

"The foundational principle of our democracy, the right to vote, must be protected at all costs and I'm glad that the courts agreed as they struck down these unfair, racially discriminatory maps," said Carter, a former state senator himself.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, also complimented Dick's decision.

"The court was clear: Louisiana's census data shows that the state's growth over the past decade was due to growth in communities of color," ACLU of Louisiana Legal Director Nora Ahmed said in a statement.

"For voters of color to be fully included in our democratic process, our maps have to fairly reflect our state's population," Ahmed said.

Dick's ruling blocks Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin from holding elections using the new boundaries.

Those contests are set for November, with any runoffs scheduled for December.

The judge said the new map needs to comply with Section 2 of the U. S. Voting Rights Act by June 20, and that the court would step in and craft its own map if the Legislature fails to do so.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.