A state Senate leader said Monday he thinks Louisiana's top school board will stick by its earlier request for a $39 million hike in state aid for public schools as well as $1,000 pay raises for public school teachers.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Dan "Blade" Morrish, R-Jennings, also told the Press Club of Baton Rouge he thinks the $39 million increase is "extremely important," a view disputed by his House counterpart.

Morrish said local school districts need the dollars – it would be the second such increase in the past decade – and many educators view the boost in aid for public schools and the $100 million teacher pay raise as a package.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to hold a special meeting on May 7 to take a second look at its $3.85 billion funding request, and to collect public testimony.

BESE can return its earlier proposal to the Legislature, do nothing, which would have the same effect or revamp its plan.

In March BESE asked the Legislature for both a $39 million hike and a teacher pay increase, a $139 million package which also reflected Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposal.

But the House Education Committee earlier this month returned the proposal to BESE, and asked the 11-member panel to remove the $39 million boost.

House Education Committee Chairwoman Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette, has said the action is needed to ensure the state can afford the teacher pay raises, which she backs.

Morrish said districts need the money for a variety of reasons, including the fact that 30 percent of new dollars are allocated for retirement costs.

He said districts are also grappling with rising health insurance expenses, building improvements, teacher training to meet new state standards and security.

Morrish said that, if BESE stands by its earlier funding request next week, the Senate may start action on its own proposal – Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 by Morrish – that reflects BESE's request.

"I think the Senate would be willing to move that proposal forward and to make a statement, if you will, about how strongly we feel about that," he said.

That move could set up a high-stakes showdown between the Senate and governor on one side and the House on the other, with the governor's top priority for 2019 on the line.

The session ends on June 6.

Some lawmakers contend that, if the $39 million is removed from the spending plan, it could be used for early childhood education, and trim a waiting list of 5,500 families seeking state assistance while they work or attend school.

Morrish said that, while the issue is important, he questioned whether doing so this year makes sense.

"I am not even sure if we are ready for the $39 million in early childhood education," he said.

Morrish called the programs "essentially child care" with an education component.

He said there is a chance early childhood education programs could be funded from other sources.

Edwards announced Monday that he is adding $13.5 million to his budget proposal for early childhood education, including $8.8 million to replace expiring federal dollars for four-year-olds and $4.8 million for slots and reimbursement rates for those from birth to age 3.

A state panel has requested $86 million for the latter.