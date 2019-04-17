The Louisiana Legislature, for once, is not facing a major fiscal crisis as lawmakers craft the state’s budget.
But advocates for people with disabilities, the elderly and people with mental health disorders still showed up in full force for public testimony day at the House Appropriations Committee, where they pleaded for additional money for services and lamented funding levels for certain programs that have remained low for a decade.
“We’re here today asking you, pleading with you, restore our funding so we can continue to operate, so our doors can continue to open,” said Sharon Gomez, of Evergreen Life Services, which provides services for people with developmental disabilities. “35,000 citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities are counting on you to do what it takes so their livelihood can continue.”
With often tearful testimony, advocates asked for several million dollars to fund programs like TEFRA, which would give people coverage for children with developmental disabilities even if they don’t normally qualify for Medicaid. Others sought about $6 million for two human services authorities, including the Florida Parishes Human Service Authority, which would bolster developmental disabilities services. Mental health advocates said their programs remain fragmented and underfunded.
Gomez said the rates paid for things like home and community based waivers have stayed stagnant for years, even as costs have risen. Her organization, based in the Shreveport area, has increasingly turned to fundraising to try to keep up.
Gomez and others asked lawmakers for an additional $38.8 million in next year’s budget to boost funding to their programs.
The House Appropriations committee in recent weeks has held hearings based on a budget proposal that kept funding about the same as last year, because the state did not have an updated revenue forecast.
After House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, relented and recognized additional revenue forecasts, the state has another $120 million in the next year’s budget cycle. Some of the money is expected to cover additional costs for the TOPS tuition program as well as teacher pay raises.
Lawmakers will hash out how to divvy up the money in the coming weeks.
Despite the new money — and a stable budget that is not at risk of being cut by hundreds of millions — the people who spoke at the committee Wednesday said their programs are still nowhere near the funding levels they need to provide much-needed medical services.
Several said their funding streams were cut more than a decade ago and never restored. Parents lobbying for the TEFRA program said they have been told to get divorced or stop working to fall below the Medicaid income threshold so they can receive care for their children.
“My heart hurts for all of you who have to choose between work and staying home with your kid to get care,” said state Rep. Dustin Miller, D-Opelousas.
State Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, said many of the services compete with the nursing home industry, which receives automatic funding increases each year. He also suggested the Louisiana Department of Health can re-allocate the money it is being appropriated to support the programs.
Daryn Broussard told lawmakers he’s relying on the State Personal Assistance Services Program, which helps people with disabilities stay employed and stay out of institutions. He noted the allotment for nursing homes goes up every year, while other programs are cut.
“Every taxpayer in here takes care of you,” Broussard told the legislators. “Where’s ours? … We’re not asking for a handout. We’re asking for an opportunity.”