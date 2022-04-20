Ron O'Connor, right, sports a mask with fan-cooled HEPA filter as he dances with Susan Bradford, both of New Orleans, during the opening day of the 2021 Satchmo Summerfest, the first local music festival since the start of the pandemic, Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. The two-day festival, which continues Sunday with the Doyle Cooper Jazz Band, the Hot 8 Brass Band and Kermit Ruffins and the Barbeque Swingers, among other groups, featured multiple genres of music, speakers, food and refreshments. The 21st annual Satchmo Summerfest opened as new COVID-19 cases spike across the metro area.