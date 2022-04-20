The Louisiana House Wednesday night approved legislation to prohibit governmental discrimination based on vaccination status – taking aim at efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic.
House Bill 990, sponsored by Rep. Thomas Pressly, a Shreveport Republican, would prohibit state and local governments from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for entry into public places or private businesses and finds that any mandate "shall be considered contrary to the public policy of this state."
For instance, the City of New Orleans began requiring in August proof of vaccinations or a negative COVID test to enter bars, restaurants and other public events. The provision is similar to what most of the nation's largest required. New Orleans lifted its rule in late March as cases and hospitalization rates declined.
“The people of Louisiana don’t want these policies,” said Rep. Beryl Amedée, R-Gray, who pointed to the steps New Orleans had taken to prevent spread of COVID-19. She attempted to amend the bill to make it stronger but was refused by a majority in the House. Though supportive of the overall bill, Amedée voted against it.
“Let’s not codify in state statutes discrimination based on health and religion,” she added.
Pressly’s bill would not prohibit businesses from imposing vaccine mandates on their own.
HB990 is one of about a dozen measures aimed at reducing gubernatorial power to act during a crisis working their way through the legislative process.
Only one Democratic and one unaffiliated representative joined 63 Republicans in the 65-31 vote.
HB990 now heads to the state Senate.
Voting to forbid government discrimination based on COVID vaccination status (65): Speaker Schexnayder, Reps Adams, Bacala, Bagley, Beaullieu, Bishop, Bourriaque, Butler, Carrier, Cormier, Coussan, Crews, Davis, Deshotel, DeVillier, Echols, Edmonds, Edmonston, Emerson, Farnum, Firment, Fontenot, Frieman, Freiberg, Gadberry, Garofalo, Goudeau, Harris, Hilferty, Hodges, Hollis, Horton, Huval, Illg, Ivey, M. Johnson, Kerner, Mack, Magee, McFarland, McKnight, McMahen, Miguez, G. Miller, Mincey, Muscarello, Nelson, Orgeron, C. Owen, Pressly, Riser, Romero, Schamerhorn, Schlegel, Seabaugh, St. Blanc, Stagni, Stefanski, Thomas, Turner, Villio, Wheat, White, Wright and Zeringue.
Voting against HB990 (31): Reps Amedée, Boyd, Brass, Bryant, Carpenter, R. Carter, Duplessis, Fisher, Freeman, Geymann, Glover, Green, Hughes, Jefferson, Jenkins, T. Johnson, Jordan, LaFleur, Landry, Larvadain, Lyons, Marcelle, Marino, McCormick, D. Miller, Newell, Phelps, Pierre, Selders, Thompson and Willard.
Not Voting (9): Reps Brown, W. Carter, Cox, DuBuisson, Gaines, LaCombe, Moore, R. Owen and Tarver.