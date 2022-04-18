Voting along party lines, Republicans in a Louisiana House committee supported landlords over the disabled who want out of their leases because they claim to be no longer able use or access their apartments.
“You did just vote against the disability community,” said Rep. Mandie Landry told the majority members of the House Civil Law and Procedure Committee in the moments following the 3-11 vote that rejected her House Bill 257.
The measure would have allowed tenants who were unable to get out of their leases because of a disability to file a lawsuit in small claims, municipal or parish courts, rather than in federal district court, which enforces the Fair Housing Act.
Landry said having access to smaller courts would allow easier and fairer resolution for tenants. Pursuing litigation in federal courts is an expensive proposition, she said, adding that the language of her proposal comes from three laws that allow people in other situations to file a lawsuit in a landlord-tenant dispute.
Speaking for the Apartment Association of Louisiana Stacey Schott countered landlords already are legally required to find some sort of accommodation for tenants who become disabled after their lease is signed. HB257 would add another level of litigation and one that includes a penalty of twice the amount of the lease for not complying.
Landry said the state law requires a penalty to make the law enforceable.
Hannah Adams, an attorney Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, which represents low-income people, said about quarter of the agency’s clients come to them over lease problems. One client was shot and unable to climb the stairs to his second-floor apartment. The landlord can’t offer suitable accommodations. Another client was a woman whose condition required her to move to a nursing home facility. The issue usually arises when the landlord can’t make accommodations but refuses to end the lease, then reports the remainder contractually owed to credit bureaus, which keeps the tenant from being able to find another home, she added.
“You’ve gone too far,” said Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport.
The definition of disabled in HB257 is more expansive than just physical issues, but also includes mental maladies.
Seven agencies, including the state’s Catholic Bishops and AARP, which represents the elderly support the legislation. Twenty-three groups represents owners of apartments opposed the measure.
Voting for HB257 (3): State Reps Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine; Robby Carter, D-Amite; and Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport.
Voting against HB257 (11): State Reps Beryl Amedee, R-Houma; Michael C. Echols, R-Monroe; Julie Emerson, R-Carencro; Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs; Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette; Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs; Mike Johnson, R-Pineville; Danny McCormick, R-Oil City; Nick Muscarello, R-Hammond; and Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport