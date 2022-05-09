A temporary state sales tax would disappear gradually rather than all at once in three years, under legislation approved by the House on Monday.
This approach attempts to soften the impact when a temporary 0.45 of a cent of the state sales tax is scheduled to vanish in mid-2025, said Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, the sponsor of House Bill 438.
“I’d rather start planning for it now than have it hit us in the face like a baseball bat (in mid-2025),” Bacala said.
Under HB438, the temporary sales tax that costs just less than half a cent would drop to 0.30 of a cent in mid-2023 and 0.15 of a cent in mid-2024.
Legislators approved the seven-year temporary sales tax in 2018 to avert deep cuts in public education, health care for the poor and other state programs.
Bacala said he expects legislators won’t want to renew the sales tax when it expires in mid-2025.
The tax currently generates about $420 million per year, so if HB438 becomes law – it now goes to the Senate and would require the governor’s approval – it would cut spending by about $140 million per year in three stages.
Two Democrats asked Bacala on Monday which programs the Legislature would have to cut. He said lawmakers would figure that out.
Monday’s 67-30 vote reflected the Republican majority’s anti-tax sentiment, even if the sales tax costs their constituents little money.
The .45-cent sales tax costs the nearly 70% of Louisiana households that earn $50,000 or less about $65 per year, according to LSU economist Jim Richardson. A household earning $100,000 pays about $130 per year for the temporary sales tax.
HB438 passed virtually on party lines. Rep. Joe Stagni, of Kenner, was the only Republican to vote against it, while Rep. Francis Thompson, of Delhi, was the only Democrat to support it.
Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, had offered a different approach for the temporary sales tax revenue during the tax’s final three years.
Edmonds’ House Bill 1018 sought to take the take the tax revenue from the state general fund – where it is spent on schools, public education and the like – and dedicate it for the new bridges planned for Lake Charles and Baton Rouge, the extension of Interstate 49 south of Lafayette and rural roads.
But the House Appropriations Committee on Monday defeated HB1018 on an 8-7 vote. One Republican member expressed concern that it would make an already-projected budget deficit in 2025 unacceptably large, and two others worried that their rural districts wouldn’t receive enough of the road or bridge money.
