The former head of Louisiana State Police struck a deal with state lawmakers Thursday to hand over journals where he documented the fallout from Ronald Greene's in-custody death, amid backlash from legislators over his handling of the case and its troubled aftermath.
An attorney for Ex-State Police Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves agreed in a tense hearing to hand the full journal over to a special House committee probing Greene's death — provided the document remains under seal.
The special committee held Reeves in contempt earlier this month, after it subpoenaed his entire journal and only received back a few pages. That decision marked an escalation in a tense back-and-forth between Reeves' lawyer and the lawmakers probing Greene's 2019 death beside a Union Parish road.
Reeves' Baton Rouge lawyer, Lewis Unglesby, continued to argue Thursday that Reeves' whole journal isn't relevant to Greene's case and thus isn't bound by the subpoena. And he denied allegations that Reeves obscured details of Greene's death as accusations of a coverup swirled.
"You're not going to find any coverup involving Col. Reeves. Let's get off this idea of a coverup," Unglesby told the Committee on House and Governmental Affairs, which had the option Thursday to advance the special committee's contempt ruling, House Resolution 128, for a vote by the full House.
Reeves stepped down as head of State Police as the scandal over Greene's death festered in the fall of 2020.
In the pages of his journal the special House committee has received, Reeves appeared to realize quickly that Greene’s death was problematic. He wrote “realize there is a problem—must address immediately.” He also appeared to mull suspending troopers involved in Greene’s death pending a criminal investigation, and jotted down “adm. leave” and “video audit of Hollingsworth’s history,” suggesting he was prepared early on to probe Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth’s past.
Those entries did little to assuage the special committee, which is seeking a review of other parts of the journal to see if Reeves’ notes will shed light on who knew what about the Greene case and when.
On Thursday, Unglesby clashed both with members of the House and Governmental Affairs committee and with Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, who chairs the special committee and was present for Thursday's hearing.
"We're just trying to clear up that there wasn't a coverup, and the notes are part of that process," Rep. Malinda White, No Party-Bogalusa, told Unglesby amid a particularly terse exchange. "It doesn't look good, perception-wise, to hold something back that you say is not relevant, but the committee says is."
After the back-and-forth, Unglesby and Magee agreed to sit down and review the journal together so that some sensitive financial information of Reeves' could be struck from the document. Once given to the committee, they agreed the documents could remain under seal.
The deal means Reeves has avoided what would have been his second contempt ruling in as many weeks — and a potential $5,000 fine — over evidence related to Greene's death and related discipline cases.
A board that rules on State Police discipline recently held him in contempt for ignoring a subpoena in the appeal of Carl Cavalier, a Black trooper who was fired for publicly criticizing the agency and leaking documents related to Greene's death.
Greene was shackled and brutally beaten after a lengthy car chase ended on a dark Union Parish road on May 10, 2019. His family said they were initially told he died in a car wreck; but that account unraveled as media reports, mostly from the Associated Press, disclosed video footage of troopers beating and dragging Greene by his shackled feet.
During the legislative probe, police officials have testified that the troopers’ actions amounted to torture and murder, and that State Police leaders covered up the incident — allegations Reeves and other top lieutenants have denied. A January report from the Associated Press, on a text from Reeves to Gov. John Bel Edwards soon after Greene’s death citing a “violent, lengthy struggle,” was the spark for House Speaker Clay Schexnayder to create the new committee.
John Belton, the district attorney for Lincoln and Union parishes, said recently he intends to soon impanel a special grand jury to consider indictments for the officers involved in Greene’s death.
The U.S. Department of Justice is also probing the case, though the AP reported recently that that investigation has slowed, with officials expressing doubt that they can build a civil rights case against officers involved in the case and its aftermath.