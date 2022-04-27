Problems worked out with local governments, the Louisiana House advanced legislation Wednesday that would ask the state’s voters, again, to centralize the collection and distribution of state and local sales taxes.

Five months ago, Louisiana’s voters said no to centralized tax collections. House Bill 681 would put the issue to the voters once more on Nov. 8.

Initially, HB681 sponsor House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, made minor changes to the wording that appeared in last year’s version in hopes that maybe this time voters would approve the new structure. But some of the changes worried the influential associations representing sheriffs, municipal governments, parish police juries and public-school districts – the agencies that collect most of sales taxes locally.

State Rep. Beau Beaullieu, the New Iberia Republican managing the legislation on the House floor for Schexnayder, said the wording was returned to the way it was last year, which satisfied the local tax collection jurisdictions. The only difference is that the wording that will appear on the ballots during the November congressional elections will be easier for voters to understand.

The only questions asked from the House floor reaffirmed that the wording is the same as last year’s bill asking for a statewide vote and that the local associations were now indeed behind the latest version of the measure.

The House voted 96-0. The measure now heads to the Senate.

The legislation proposes streamlining the sales tax collection process through a single centralized commission, rather than through the local government agencies ranging from sheriffs and mayors to school boards that currently do the work. The commission would pass the state’s portion of the sales tax proceeds to the Revenue Department and distribute what is owed to each of the local taxing authorities.

Supporters say Louisiana is one of the last states in the nation still using such a defused system and not embracing centralization.

The legislation gives local agencies four of the eight seats on the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission, when it is created. That’s what persuaded the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, the Police Jury Association of Louisiana, the Louisiana Municipal Association, and the Louisiana School Boards Association to lift their opposition to the bill.

In the Louisiana, the right of local jurisdictions to levy and collect their own taxes is enshrined in the state Constitution. The constitutional clause would need to be changed for a central commission to collect all sales taxes – levied by both state and local agencies – and distribute the proceeds. A majority of voters statewide need to approve the constitutional change.

In November, 52% of voters in all 64 parishes rejected the amendment, which in turn spiked creation of the centralized state agency.