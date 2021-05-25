A proposal to eliminate jail time for possession of small amounts of marijuana in Louisiana has passed perhaps its toughest hurdle yet, advancing out of a Senate committee Tuesday and moving one step from the governor’s desk.
HB652, by Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, would decriminalize up to a half-ounce of marijuana, meaning people would no longer be subject to jail time for possession. Instead, they would get a summons and up to a $100 fine.
“At a time in our country’s history where consensus on so many issues is hard to find, one thing that I think we’ve found common ground on is the belief that simple possession of small amounts of marijuana...should no longer lead to jail and it should not lead you to becoming a felon,” Glover said.
The Senate Judiciary C Committee passed the bill on a 3-2 vote, with Chairman Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, breaking a 2-2 tie. The committee is down a member after Democratic Sen. Troy Carter left for Congress. Republican Sens. Mark Abraham, of Lake Charles, and Beth Mizell, of Franklinton, voted against the bill. Sens. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, and Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, supported it.
The bill now heads to the full Senate. If the chamber passes the bill, it heads to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. The Senate is generally more skeptical of loosening marijuana laws than the House, but advocates hope the decriminalization bill can gain favor as a compromise after the House rejected legislation to fully legalize marijuana, setting up a private market to sell the drug like 17 other states have done.
Glover’s legislation mirrors a city ordinance in Shreveport that took away the possibility of jail time for small amounts of marijuana. Baton Rouge and New Orleans have also passed similar decriminalization ordinances in recent years, and New Orleans city leaders are mulling a proposal to go even further, pardoning people who have been hit with summonses for small amounts of pot.
“Marijuana is safer than alcohol yet we criminalize it as if it’s much worse,” said Peter Robins-Brown, of Louisiana Progress Action, a progressive group that is backing Glover’s bill. “Let’s not let this be another issue where we come in last. Let’s act now and get in line with the rest of the country.”
Twenty-seven states and the District of Columbia have already decriminalized small amounts of marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, though penalties and amounts of pot subject to the looser laws vary.
Currently, someone caught with up to 14 grams of marijuana in Louisiana is subject to a $300 fine or 15 days in jail on the first offense. On the second offense, people can be jailed for six months. That ramps up to eight years in jail on the fourth conviction.
If Glover’s bill becomes law, possessing up to 14 grams would be a misdemeanor offense no matter how many times someone is caught. Instead of facing the possibility of years in jail after multiple offenses, offenders would continue to get summonses for a $100 fine or less.
In Baton Rouge, the fine starts at $40, and in Shreveport, the fine is $50.
The bill is different from legalization of marijuana. Rep. Richard Nelson, a Republican from Mandeville, brought a bill to fully legalize it by licensing businesses to grow and sell the drug, but the Republican-dominated House rejected it. If Glover’s bill becomes law, people who grow or sell marijuana would still be subject to harsher penalties.
The Louisiana Sheriffs Association, an influential group that helped kill Nelson’s legalization bill, has not opposed Glover’s bill.
Will Hall, head of the Louisiana Baptist Convention, was the only person who spoke against the bill in committee. He claimed smoking marijuana is “frying the brains” of users, especially young people.
Experts and studies in some of the earliest states to legalize marijuana show youth use of marijauna didn’t increase after legalization, and that many sweeping claims about legalization can’t be backed up by data yet.