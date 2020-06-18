Legislation that would launch statewide hearings on police practices, including racial bias recognition, neared final approval Thursday morning when it was approved by a House committee.

The proposal, Senate Concurrent Resolution 7, would set up a 23-member task force to make recommendations to the Legislature on how police are trained, including screening, tactics used to de-escalate confrontations and how officers report misconduct of their fellow officers.

Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge and sponsor of the plan, said the aim is "identifying and eliminating bad actors at police departments across the state."

The proposal cleared the House Criminal Justice Committee without dissent and next faces action in the full House.

A similar plan by Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, sparked controversy in a separate House committee last week before winning approval.

James may be shelving his proposal in favor of the Fields' resolution.

Fields has said the task force is a forerunner to a bill he plans to push in any special session later this year or in 2021, including provisions that would ban the use of choke-holds by police and require psychoanalysis on current officers and new hires.

The proposal says the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis "has focused public discourse on the causes of police brutality and the use of excessive force, especially when used against people of color."

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died after a white police officer held him on the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking protests nationwide over a wide range of race-related issues.

Fields' proposal won Senate approval Sunday night 34-0, gaining 23 co-sponsors along the way.

The issue sparked controversy briefly Thursday when Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, who backed the measure but questioned the wording that says black men are three times more likely than whites to be killed by police.

Bacala said he discovered statistics that show 584 police officers died in the line of duty since 2017, and that police are 40 times more likely to die than are black men to be killed by police.

"Police officers die at a higher rate than anybody in this country," he said. "We ought to get rid of all the bad actors."

Bacala's comments sparked a brief outburst from the audience, and the lawmaker said he would be glad to discuss the issue with audience members after the committee meeting.

Fields downplayed the statistics, which are part of the preamble of his resolution.

"I am not as concerned about the whereas, whereas, whereas," he said, adding that the heart of the proposal follows the "be it resolved" sections of the bill that spell out the duties of the task force.

The resolution would require the panel to get started no later than Aug. 15.

It would include state lawmakers, peace officers, representatives of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Louisiana State Conference, the Urban League of Louisiana and criminal law professors from LSU and Southern University.

Backers included the Louisiana Sheriffs' Association, the office of U. S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, Louisiana Municipal League, Southern Poverty Law Center, ACLU, the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police and district attorneys statewide.

Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, a member of the committee, praised Fields' proposal.

"I have never gotten more positive emails on a resolution as I did on this one this morning," Marcelle said.

The vote came one day after another House committee rejected a separate bill that would revamp immunity protections police officers enjoy against civil lawsuits.