The effort to raise millions of dollars to help pay for New Orleans’ drainage and road needs moved one step closer to becoming law on Monday.

The Senate Committee on Revenue and Fiscal Affairs approved two bills that are key parts of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s “Fair Share” infrastructure plan that she crafted with New Orleans’ hospitality industry and Gov. John Bel Edwards.

House Bill 522 would raise the tax on hotel guests by 1 percentage point. This would provide $12 million per year.

House Bill 617 would allow the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center own a hotel that its leaders are planning to build on the exhibition hall’s upriver end. The bill would not raise money for the infrastructure package, But in return for its passage, the convention center would provide $28 million in one-time money for the Sewerage & Water Board, which is $34 million in the arrears in payments to vendors.

Both HB522 and HB617 have already passed the House so they would become law with Senate approval and Edwards’ signature.

The third legislative piece of the overall deal, House Bill 43, passed a different Senate committee last week and is awaiting Senate approval. HB43 would authorize New Orleans’ City Council to call an election in October that would raise the tax on short-term rentals by up to 6.75 percentage points. The tax increase would equalize the tax on hotel guests, something that tourism leaders have sought on behalf of the hotel industry.