Another staffer for Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced Friday.
Two other staff members who had close contact with the infected person are quarantining for 14 days, Edwards’ office said. The person who tested positive did not have close contact with the governor, according to the administration.
The positive test is not the first in Edwards’ administration. In July, the administration announced a staffer in the governor’s press office had tested positive, causing a dozen staffers who came into close contact to quarantine. In that instance, the governor also said he didn’t have close contact with the person and didn’t quarantine.
Close contact is defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as being within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes. The press office staffer who tested positive in the summer, Jayce Genco, later announced his positive test result on Twitter. It was not immediately clear who the new staffer to test positive was.
In the spring, another staff member of the governor’s, an advocate for people with disabilities named April Dunn, died from a COVID-19 infection.
Louisiana has seen several elected officials test positive. In the spring, freshman state Rep. Reggie Bagala, R-Cut Off, died from COVID-19. Attorney General Jeff Landry, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and state Senate President Page Cortez are among those who have also tested positive. Many lawmakers in the state Legislature don’t wear masks or practice social distancing while in the state Capitol for session.