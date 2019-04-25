Two pieces of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ legislative agenda, a bid to let voters decide on a $9-an-hour minimum wage and a pay secrecy law aimed at tackling the state’s gender wage gap, took their first step at the State Capitol Thursday.
The proposals represent the last chance for Edwards to fulfill two key campaign promises before his re-election bid this fall, after Republicans and business groups successfully thwarted his previous attempts to tackle the issues.
Both face a tough road in a GOP-dominated Legislature that has sided with business groups like the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, and the National Federation of Independent Business, in the past on similar ideas. The governor’s minimum wage bill was killed on the Senate floor last year.
“This is not a new issue,” said state Sen. Troy Carter, the New Olreans Democrat who has carried Edwards’ minimum wage hike bills in the past.
The proposals pushed by Edwards are slightly different than previous attempts. The governor and Carter are seeking a slightly higher minimum wage — $9 and hour — than previous attempts to get an $8.50 minimum wage.
The bill was approved by the Senate Labor and Industrial Relations Committee by a 5-1 vote. It would require a two-thirds vote of both chambers, a high bar to clear.
“The need for a living wage knows no bounds,” said Carter, who was backed by business executives testifying in support, including the head of Ochsner Health System. “In all 39 senate Districts and all 105 House districts, there are constituents in need of a living wage.”
The executives said they have increased their minimum wages at their respective organizations and have experienced lower turnover and more productivity.
“We purely look at this as an investment,” said Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas, who raised the wage of about 1,200 workers making $8.10 an hour to $12 last year. “Beyond doing the right thing, which is a great way to look at it, it’s been great for our organization and great for our patients.”
Carter urged senators to let citizens vote on the minimum wage idea, even if they personally oppose it. A recent LSU poll suggests Louisianans would pass a minimum wage hike, showing 81 percent support an $8.50 minimum wage. Nearly 60 percent of Louisianans even support a $15-an-hour minimum wage, the poll found.
The other bill, by state Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, would prevent employers from stopping their workers from discussing wage issues, and would bar firms from retaliating against employees who talk about their pay.
“I have carried a variety of equal pay bills. Out of all of them I believe this is the most reasonable approach to addressing pay equity,” Morrell said. “If we’re going to talk about capitalism as a mechanism of driving wages, people should know their worth and be able to argue their worth when they’re seeking employment.”
The bill passed out of the Democratic-majority committee on a 4-2 party-line vote.
Business groups opposed both the minimum wage and pay secrecy bills, arguing a higher minimum wage would hurt the state’s economy and that the pay secrecy bill imposes unnecessary mandates on employers.
“We believe philosophically the market should dictate the wages,” said Dawn Starnes, of the National Federation of Independent Business. “Let the job creators of this state continue to do what they do.”
Starnes also said the pay secrecy bill limits the ability of business owners to ask the questions they need to find the right person for a job, and won’t actually close the gender pay gap. Studies have shown Louisiana has the highest wage gap between men and women in the country.
Edwards was set to testify in favor of both bills but was unable because he traveled to Ruston to assess the damage of a tornado that killed two people. First Lady Donna Edwards sat in the audience of the committee during the hearing.
The governor in a statement called it "embarrassing" that Louisiana has the highest gender wage gap in the country, and pointed to the LSU poll showing wide support for a higher minimum wage.
"Sen. Carter’s bill will give a modest but meaningful increase to $9, which is something the people of Louisiana deserve to be able to vote on," Edwards said. "Thank you to Senators Morrell and Carter for their leadership. I look forward to working with all state lawmakers as these bills move through the legislative process.”