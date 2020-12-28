Louisiana’s State Health Officer Dr. Jimmy Guidry is retiring at the end of the year, the Louisiana Department of Health announced, and Dr. Joe Kanter will step into the role to replace him.
Kanter is also currently serving as interim secretary for the Office of Public Health, a post vacated earlier this year by Dr. Alex Billioux. The agency is searching for a permanent replacement for that role, which serves as the state’s top coronavirus response official.
Guidry has worked for the agency for more than 30 years, with 24 of those being state health officer. During the pandemic, he has been one of the most prominent public faces of the Gov. John Bel Edwards administration’s response to the coronavirus.
"As we prepare to close this extraordinary year, I am grateful that Dr. Guidry can retire knowing that we hold the COVID-19 vaccine — the first step toward ending the pandemic — in our hands. Though we will greatly miss his warmth and wisdom, we truly wish him all the best as he closes this chapter of his life,” Health Department Secretary Courtney Phillips said in a statement.
Kanter was previously the medical director for the state’s health Region One, in the greater New Orleans area. Dr. Shantel Hébert-Magee, a physician, health policy advisor and minority health strategist, will step into the role vacated by Kanter, overseeing Region One. She currently works for the Office of Public Health.
The agency also announced Dr. Sundee Winder will serve as interim director of the bureau of community preparedness, after Doris Brown retired as executive director. Stephen Russo, who earlier this year served as interim head of the Health Department, will fill a newly created role called director of legal, audit and regulatory affairs. He was previously executive counsel.