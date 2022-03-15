Newly drawn state House and Senate district maps illegally dilute Black voting power and "embody Louisiana's legacy of discrimination," a lawsuit claims.
The suit, filed late Monday in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge, asks that the new legislative districts be deemed unconstitutional and that election officials be barred from holding elections using the new maps.
It also seeks a deadline for the state to draw up new maps with more majority Black districts. Failure to meet the deadline should result in the court ordering a plan that it believes would satisfy the federal Voting Rights Act, the lawsuit says.
The suit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Louisiana, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and three individuals on behalf of the Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute, the Louisiana State Conference of the NAACP and several Black Louisiana voters.
"The Louisiana Legislature had the opportunity to ensure our district maps were constitutional, but instead they continued on the path that has led to decades of diluting Black voting power," said Alanah Odoms, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana.
"It is well past time for Louisiana to turn the page and allow all citizens to participate fully in our democracy," Odoms added.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the state's top election official, is the lone defendant in the lawsuit.
Dr. Dorothy Nairne, an Assumption Parish resident and named plaintiff in the case, said Black Louisianians like her deserve fair representation.
"To comply with the Voting Rights Act, the maps must increase majority Black districts. Lawmakers must follow the census data and are well aware of this, but instead they chose to ignore repeated concerns from national and local civil rights leaders," Nairne said. "We look forward to fighting these discriminatory maps in court to ensure every voter's voice is heard and to improve the quality of life for all of us."
Legal Defense Fund attorney Victoria Wenger said the Legislature "has attempted to silence Black Louisianians for another decade."
State lawmakers met in special session last month to draw up new district boundary lines for governmental bodies to reflect population shifts reflected in the 2020 census.
Critics, including Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, contend the maps drawn up by the Republican-led Legislature should have increased Black representation in state House, state Senate and congressional districts.
Edwards vetoed the congressional map passed last month because only one of the six newly drawn districts has a majority Black population, while the state's population is nearly one-third Black. He did not veto the legislative districts but called for passage of maps with more majority-minority districts.
Legislative leaders argue the maps protect voters' interests and comply with the Voting Rights Act.
"The numbers, geography, and people of Louisiana were clear throughout this entire redistricting process: another majority-Black district must be drawn for Louisiana's congressional map to comply with the Voting Rights Act," Wenger said.
"Black voters cannot be forced to endure another decade of underrepresentation, which is why it's so important that a court fix this discriminatory map before another decade of harm is cemented," she added.
The lawsuit, which was assigned to Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, was filed the same day the Legislature convened for a regular session. Bills with alternatives to the maps drawn in February have been filed.
Qualifying for this year's congressional races opens in July. Legislative races are scheduled next year.