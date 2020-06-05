As Tropical Storm Cristobal takes aim on the state this weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday warned people across south Louisiana to prepare for heavy rain that could cause severe flooding.
After a week of sustained protests against police brutality, the state entering phase two of reopening amid the coronavirus and the start of a special legislative session, Edwards turned his focus toward Cristobal, which is set to make landfall Sunday. He urged people to brace for dangerous levels of rain, potentially 10 to 15 inches in some pockets of the state.
“If a band settles over a certain area, that’s an area that could get up to 10 or 15 inches of rain,” Edwards said. “That’s what is in the worst case but reasonable scenario coming from the National Weather Service.”
While Edwards said it is not likely the storm will strengthen into a hurricane, he will request an emergency declaration from the federal government Friday, ahead of an expected Sunday landfall. He has already issued a statewide emergency declaration.
The storm is forecast to bring heavy rain, totaling 4-6 inches across large portions of the state, Edwards said. Southeast Louisiana, which is expected to be on the eastern side of the storm, could get 6-10 inches over 48 hours, Edwards said.
Metro New Orleans was under a tropical storm warning as of Friday afternoon, meaning sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph are expected in the area within 36 hours. Edwards said the biggest threat is heavy rainfall that could cause flooding.
Edwards also told people to stock up on necessities to be prepared to make it 72 hours without assistance if needed.
The storm comes as the state enters Phase 2 of reopening from coronavirus restrictions Friday, a phase in which restaurants and a host of other businesses can operate at 50% capacity and many bars who were previously closed can reopen.
It also bookends a week of protests against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The governor urged protesters to remain cognizant of the pandemic and the weather.
“We’re encouraging individuals if they want to protest and they’re going to be in close proximity ... that they social distance as best they can but also wear a mask and engage in proper hygiene,” Edwards said.
A flood watch is in effect for much of Southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans and Baton Rouge, through 7 a.m. Tuesday.
As of Friday afternoon, Cristobal’s center was located more than 500 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Louisiana state officials have been working with the federal government for weeks on how to prepare for hurricane season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Typical plans for mega-shelters, which house people evacuated amid dangerous storms, have become complicated by the highly-contagious virus. Edwards said this week officials were working on plans for social distancing in such shelters, as well as using motels and hotels for sheltering evacuees.
The governor said there were no plans for evacuations from Cristobal. Several coronavirus testing sites were closed through the weekend, however.