A bid to expand Uber and Lyft ride-sharing services statewide moved within one step of final approval Saturday when the state Senate passed it 34-1.

The measure, House Bill 575, now returns to the House for consideration of Senate changes.

Backers there may go along with the alterations and put the issue before the House for a final vote, where it has won lopsided approval in various forms for the past three years.

This year's version breezed through the House 92-0 in April.

The legislation would set up statewide, uniform rules to govern ride-sharing services.

Backers of the bill say policies to oversee Uber and Lyft today vary from parish to parish, making easy travel impossible and especially outside of Baton Rouge, New Orleans and other cities.

Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen and Senate sponsor of the measure, said Louisiana is one of just a handful of states nationwide that lack statewide rules to govern the services.

Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, said today's arrangement hurts one of the state's key industries -- tourism.

"Tourists expect to be able to use this (Uber/Lyft) as they do everywhere else," Mizell told the Senate.

"It looks like we have not caught up with the rest of the country," she said of the current regulations.

Similar legislation has been pushed for the past three years.

However, the plans have consistently won lopsided approval in the House only to die in a Senate committee.

Even in metro areas, supporters of the bill say, there are problems freely using Uber and Lyft.

Ward has said traveling between West Baton Rouge Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish can mean one-way trips because drivers sometimes cannot return to pick up riders.

Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, urged senators to back the legislation "so the rules aren't changing for drivers as they pass parish boundaries."

Hewitt also noted that the PSC regulates some but not all taxicabs in Louisiana.

The key dispute, as it was in the Senate Judiciary A Committee, focused on which state agency would oversee Uber and Lyft.

Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie, insisted the rules should be enforced by the Public Services Commission, not the state Department of Transportation and Development, which is in the bill.

Martiny noted that the PSC regulates some taxicabs and he argued Uber and Lyft are common carriers, like cabs.

The Republican, who helped kill similar bills for the past two years, repeatedly questioned why backers of the legislation are opposed to being placed under the PSC.

"There is just something here that does not smell right," Martiny said.

Ward disagreed.

He said putting ride-sharing services under the PSC means the agency would run afoul of home rule charters in 26 of the state's parishes, resulting in the same patchwork of rules that exist today.

Ward said the PSC "simply can't govern this."

Ward also said that, if it was clear that Uber and Lyft belonged under the PSC, officials of that agency would have taken action.

"They have never knocked on Uber's door, they have never knocked on Lyft's door," he said.

"There is a reason," Ward added. "They are not common carriers."

Sen. Jack Donahue, R-Mandeville, backed the bill.

"I think the thing to do is defeat the amendment and pass this bill," Donahue said.

Martiny's bid to put Uber and Lyft under the PSC failed 12-22.

Some PSC members have said they are eager to oversee ride-sharing services.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson has said he is willing to tackle the job.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has indicated he would sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, said while he shares Martiny's concerns about why bill backers oppose the services being placed under the PSC the pros of the bill outweigh any negatives.

Leaders in central Louisiana are among the most vocal supporters of the legislation.

Despite lopsided approval for the bill Martiny predicted that even final approval will not end the arguments.

"Some cab company is going to challenge it," he told the Senate.

Cab drivers in the New Orleans area have complained that Uber and Lyft would enjoy less stringent rules under the bill.

Ward said tourists are not the only ones who suffer under the current setup.

"It is very disappointing not only to our tourists but to our citizens who live here," he said.

The session ends on June 6 at 6 p.m.

