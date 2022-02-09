The Republican-controlled Louisiana House on Wednesday took its first legislative step in adopting redistricting maps that will lock in the party’s overwhelming advantage in the state House for another decade.
On a 13-4 vote, the House and Governmental Affairs Committee strongly backed new district lines for the 105 House members embodied in House Bill 14.
Republicans currently hold 68 seats compared to 34 for Democrats and three without party affiliation.
Republicans pushed aside complaints from Black Democrats that the new district boundaries won’t elect enough Black candidates. But weakening the Democrats’ cause is that one Democrat, Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, of New Roads, and Rep. Malinda White, of Bogalusa, who recently left the Democratic Party to become an independent, voted in favor of the measure.
Meanwhile, the state Senate on Wednesday did not take up Senate Bill 1, its plan to redraw Senate boundaries that would likely maintain the GOP’s 27-12 advantage in the Senate after next year’s legislative elections.
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, SB1’s sponsor, said the Senate will take up the measure on Friday, given the need to work out several amendments to shift district boundaries.
The House is also scheduled to take up the House of Representatives redistricting bill on Friday.
Both measures are likely to pass. Each bill would then move to the next step in the process, a legislative committee in the other chamber.
Republicans are on track to pass SB1 and HB14 before the special redistricting session’s final date of Feb. 20. Candidates seeking legislative office next year would run in whichever districts are ultimately approved.
While the Senate took no action Wednesday, the House and Governmental Affairs Committee adopted the Republican plan for the House, but only after members of activist groups took turns excoriating members for drawing a map that they said is racist.
At one point, the crowd applauded and hooted, which brought an admonition from Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, who was presiding over the hearing, that they were not in choir practice.
Senators Gary Carter and Karen Carter Peterson engaged in a testy debate over redistricting. Here's who won
Several of those who blasted the bill were high school students who belong to a Shreveport-based organization, Peoples Promise.
Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, the author of the House remap, showed his displeasure with their remarks by peppering Ryan Wilkinson, an 18-year-old senior at Caddo Magnet High, with specific questions about the legislation as if the student were on trial.
Stefanski apologized several minutes later.
“I’m human like everyone else,” he told the crowd. “We get high strung.”
Other Republicans and Democrats then went out of their way to praise the teenagers and the other activists for attending the hearing.
HB14 would adjust for population shifts over the past decade by erasing House District 23, a Black-majority seat represented by Rep. Kenny Cox, D-Natchitoches, and move it to New Orleans, where it would remain a Black-majority district.
Stefanski said he is shifting Cox’s district because his district has lost the most residents of any term-limited member in central or north Louisiana. New Orleans saw an influx of residents over the past decade.
For the second time this week, Cox lamented the move to committee members, noting that he grew up poor before going on to serve in the Army. He retired and then won his House seat.
“You served this country well,” Magee told Cox. “None of this has any reflection on you.”
Black Democrats are pressing for an alternative map embodied in House Bill 15 that seems to have no chance of winning passage.
It would retain House District 23 as a Black-majority district and create the Black-majority district in New Orleans as well. This would likely add an extra Democratic seat. HB15 would do this by shifting the district of Rep. Alan Seabaugh, a Republican term-limited member from Shreveport, something Republicans do not support.
The crux of the complaints by activists and Black lawmakers is that HB14 would create only 29 Black-majority districts. The latest census numbers show that Black people account for about 33% of Louisiana’s population so the activists and Black legislators say the new map should create 34 or 35 Black-majority districts.
The racial breakdown of the Legislature helps explain the focus on creating Black-majority districts.
The House has 27 Black members, and all of them were elected in Black-majority districts. Two White members – Rep. Robby Carter, D-Greensburg, and Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans – also represent Black-majority districts.
Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, is the only White person who represents one of the 11 Black-majority Senate seats.