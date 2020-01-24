The Louisiana Department of Health and the winning bidders of multi-billion-dollar Medicaid contracts on Friday appealed a recent decision by the state to throw out the awards over concerns about the procurement process, the latest in a months-long saga over some of Louisiana’s largest state contracts.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ health department, along with Humana, AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, Inc., Healthy Blue Louisiana and UnitedHealthcare all filed appeals to Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne late Friday. They are asking Dardenne to reverse the decision to toss out the contract awards.
“Humana is disappointed by the Chief Procurement Officer’s decision to cancel the RFP as we believe the new, enhanced Medicaid program has much to offer the people of Louisiana,” Humana’s corporate communications director Mark Mathis said in an email.
The state procurement officer Paula Tregre earlier this month tossed out the new contracts after finding the health department failed to follow state law or its own evaluation and bid guidelines, resulting in a “fatally flawed procurement process.”
The three-year contracts were estimated to be worth about $21 billion.
Medicaid services are not expected to be impacted by the ongoing protests. The Edwards administration issued emergency contracts late last year that keep in place the current Medicaid managed care companies until the ordeal is sorted out.
Louisiana Healthcare Connections and Aetna Better Health, the two losing bidders, both filed protests to the contract awards that resulted in Tregre’s decision to toss the contracts. The two firms accused the health department of a biased bidding process that unfairly tilted the scales against them with conflicts of interest and other issues. On Friday, both asked Dardenne to uphold the decision.
Health Secretary Rebekah Gee, who oversaw the department during the bid process in dispute, recently announced she was leaving the Edwards administration. The governor this week told reporters he hoped to hire a new secretary soon.
“I have been given many many many names to consider for individuals who want to be secretary and some individuals who asked me to consider other folks for secretary,” Edwards said. “So I've got some due diligence to do.”