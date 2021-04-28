A day after Louisiana's Senate voted to end the permitting requirement for people to carry concealed handguns, a companion measure in the House advanced out of committee, despite garnering opposition from some law enforcement officials.
House Bill 596, sponsored by Rep. Bryan Fontenot, R-Thibodaux, advanced along party lines in an 8-4 vote. It would allow anyone aged 21 or older — who isn't already prohibited from owning a firearm by state or federal law — to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.
Louisiana's gunowners are allowed, under current law, to carry a firearm without a permit if the weapon is visible. To conceal it, a permit is needed. That requires undergoing a background check and a 9-hour training course.
Supporters say the permitting requirement violates their constitutional rights to bear arms.
“This bill is about liberty. This bill is about freedom,” said Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe, shortly before the Senate greenlit permitless carry 27-11 Tuesday.
Opponents of the measure, including a number of law enforcement officials, ague that removing the training requirement would fill the streets with untrained gunowners.
Col. Lamar Davis, the superintendent of the State Police, who once taught concealed carry training courses, said if his students hadn't received training, "many of them could have shot themselves right there on the range."
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the measure is an issue of "officer training," and said that without training, he worried those carrying won't know of their legal obligation to notify law enforcement of their firearm when approached.
HB596, if approved, would require the State Police to make available online a free, one-hour course on concealed handgun safety. The measure initially made the training mandatory, but an amendment approved in committee made it voluntary.
"My personal experience is that you should have mandatory training, but I was elected by a swath of individuals who disagree," Fontenot, the bill's author, conceded.
Dan Zelenka, the president of the Louisiana Shooting Association, said that obtaining a permit can be cost prohibitive, noting that the training course and permit can cost upwards of $300.
"The cost of a permit in money and time disproportionately impacts economically disadvantaged populations," Zelenka said. "The permit creates a financial barrier to exercising a constitutional right."
Karen White, the executive counsel of the Louisiana Municipal Association, said there isn't an "unfettered right" to bear arms, responding to supporters of the measure who argued that the permitting barrier infringed on their constitutional rights.
A similar bill from Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, which would apply to anyone aged 18 or older, was shot down by the committee by a 4-8 vote.
Lawmakers in the House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice also advanced House Bill 118, which would prohibit state and local law enforcement officials from enforcing future federal laws regulating firearms.
Staff Writer Tyler Bridges contributed to this report.