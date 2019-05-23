A bid to fast-track a major project in West Baton Rouge Parish using some of the proceeds from the 2010 Gulf oil spill cleared a major hurdle Thursday when the Senate Finance Committee approved it.

The measure, House Bill 578, has already won approval in the House and next faces action in the state Senate.

The targeted project is the La. 415 connector, which would provide a three-mile flyover between the La. 415/Lobdell exit and a point on La. 1 between Port Allen and Plaquemine.

Doing so, backers say, will ease traffic on the "new" Mississippi River bridge, the Intracoastal Bridge and La. 1.

"This is probably a once in a 50-year opportunity," said state Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen and Senate sponsor of the bill.

"We have struggled with infrastructure, we have struggled with bridges," Ward told the committee.

"We finally have the opportunity to try and address those needs," he said.

Louisiana has a $14 billion backlog of road and bridge needs.

The work would be financed by reshuffling how dollars from the Deepwater Horizon disaster are allocated.

The state is set to get about $700 million from the settlement over the next 13 years.

Under the plan, the La. 415 project would get $25 million per year for five years.

The same amount would go for construction of an 8-mile stretch of elevated highway between Golden Meadow and Leeville.

Those allocations, as well as possible federal dollars, are supposed to be enough to finish the projects.

The La. 415 work is set to cost about $145 million.

Under current rules, settlement dollars are divided between the state's Rainy Day fund, Medicaid Trust Fund and Health Trust Fund.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, in something of a surprise, said last week he would be inclined to sign the legislation if it reaches his desk.

The Edwards administration had previously taken a wait-and-see approach to the measure.

The legislation could also aid the long-delayed construction of La. 3241 between Interstate 12 and Bush in St. Tammany Parish.

That work was one of 16 projects voters approved in 1989 when they endorsed a four-cent increase in the state gas tax -- called TIMED.

However, the highway is one of two projects that have not been done.

Sen. Jack Donahue, R-Mandeville, a member of the committee, said the lack of work is embarrassing and the Deepwater bill could provide assistance.

"It is constitutionally required that the state build this road," Donahue told colleagues.

Senators plan to hammer out language in the bill that would help finance the work.

